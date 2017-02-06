T-Mobile went all in and aired not one, not two, but three star-studded commercials to push the company’s new unlimited data plan during Sunday night’s Super Bowl. One spot featured Justin Bieber and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski of the New England Patriots dancing, while another had the comedic duo Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg throwing around some tongue-in-cheek marijuana euphemisms, and finally there was the above 50 Shades of Grey style parody starring Kristen Schaal who enjoyed being punished for her naughty, naughty Verizon Wireless data overages.

It was the latter that the rival cell carrier seemed to take the most umbrage with, and Schaal and the T-Mobile official Twitter account indulging in some playful back and forth banter during the game only seemed to twist the knife deeper.

.@Verizon overages hurt so bad. Do you punish your customers that way, @TMobile? #TheSafeWordisUnlimited — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) February 5, 2017