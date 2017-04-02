Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rare footage has apparently emerged from what has been dubbed as the “world’s most dangerous island” that boasts the nickname for a damn good reason. North Sentinel Island, which is surrounded by the gorgeous sapphire waters of the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean, is home to the “most isolated tribe in the world” (lots of “mosts” involved here!), an indigenous group known as the Sentinelese. For obvious reasons, this island is not a hotbed of tourism unless, of course, anyone desires to wind up dead.

LoveBite Productions has compiled a range of footage — most of it taken from safe vantage points within the ocean and sky — in which tribesmen are seen adopting aggressive stances. The island, which is the size of Manhattan, remains a home that’s free of modern trappings for up to 500 indigenous people who do not welcome visitors. In fact, the island has been banned from appearing on travel itineraries since 2006, when tribe members murdered two fishermen who approached a North Sentinel beach.

Following these deaths, the Indian government imposed a 3-mile perimeter around the island (under penalty of law) and warned all travelers away. The incident also followed a 2004 attempt by the Indian Coast Guard to drop packages of food and supplies on the island after the tsunami, only to be greeted by arrow-firing tribesmen. As the documentary’s narrator states, “It doesn’t matter whether you are a friend or enemy, whether you arrived on purpose or by accident, the locals will greet you the same way with spears and arrows.” Yikes.

