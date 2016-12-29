Uproxx Celebrates Our Favorite Viral Stars Of 2016

Uproxx

With each passing year in the digital age, we see a brand new crop of people, places, and things that go viral for the most amazing, bizarre, or — more often than not — dumbest reasons. In the past we’ve seen this phenomenon with everything from a random felon’s sexy mugshot and a dress no one can figure out the color of, to a rat eating pizza in a New York City subway and a silly online challenge that led to the breakthrough of a debilitating disease.

2016 was no different, and to close out this often times excruciatingly depressing year, we’d like to pay homages to our favorite viral stars who made us smile and laugh and feel something other than hopeless, bleak despair for a fleeting moment.