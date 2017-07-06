A ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Claps Back After Social Media Uproar Over A Nursing Photo

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
07.06.17

AMC

The Walking Dead fans recently learned that Christian Serratos — who plays Rositia on the series — was pregnant during much of the seventh season of the show. Serratos gave birth in April, right around when the eighth season began production, which explains why Rosita was shot at the end of last season. While her character is laid up in the infirmary recovering, Serratos will likely be taking some time off from the series.

However, she won’t be taking too much time off, because she is presumably back to work now. She is a proud working mother, but as many mothers know, it’s not always easy to juggle the two responsibilities. To wit: Two days ago, she posted a photo of herself nursing her baby. The post was meant to highlight a necklace that Serratos was wearing, but of course, social media could only focus on the fact that she was nursing.

Some Instagram trolls were unnecessarily critical.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSBREASTFEEDINGinstagramThe Walking Dead

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 week ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP