The Walking Dead fans recently learned that Christian Serratos — who plays Rositia on the series — was pregnant during much of the seventh season of the show. Serratos gave birth in April, right around when the eighth season began production, which explains why Rosita was shot at the end of last season. While her character is laid up in the infirmary recovering, Serratos will likely be taking some time off from the series.

However, she won’t be taking too much time off, because she is presumably back to work now. She is a proud working mother, but as many mothers know, it’s not always easy to juggle the two responsibilities. To wit: Two days ago, she posted a photo of herself nursing her baby. The post was meant to highlight a necklace that Serratos was wearing, but of course, social media could only focus on the fact that she was nursing.

Some Instagram trolls were unnecessarily critical.