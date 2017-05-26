New Line Cinema

Weddings rarely go off without a hitch. No matter how perfect the bride and groom seem for one another (and that’s the best case scenario) you can’t account for say, unexpected guests showing up, one of the bridesmaids getting caught having sex in the bathroom, or a boozy sister of the groom speech going on ad nauseum about how many babies the newly married couple (who plan to remain childless) are going to have.

But those examples are nothing compared to some of the whoppers in this Ask Reddit thread, which asks wedding industry workers: what are the biggest disasters they’ve witnessed? As with a similar topic, in which wedding guests revealed the moment they knew things were heading for divorce, some of these might make you swear you off marriage forever.

Starting us off, GrouchyWaitress recalls a union that is surely headed towards years and years of wedding bliss: