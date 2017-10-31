On Tuesday, talk show host Wendy Williams fainted during a live television broadcast after becoming overheated in her Halloween costume. Audience members watching at home quickly reacted to the incident, tweeting out secondhand videos of the incident and expressing their concerns after The Wendy Williams Show immediately cut to commercial. “What just happened to #WendyWilliams?” one of the many Twitter users who posted video asked. “This wasn’t planned! OMG!”

After introducing her program’s annual costume contest, Williams — herself adorned in a Statue of Liberty getup — began segueing to the show’s first guest when something evidently went wrong. She mispronounced the word guest as “caress,” paused, and suddenly lost her balance before collapsing to the floor. Crew members who were originally standing off-camera raced to her aid as members of the studio audience began to scream.

After the commercial break, the show returned to a shot of Williams smiling and still in costume while the previously panicked audience cheered. “That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out, but you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!” Needless to say, Williams’s enthusiasm after the frightening episode drew even louder cheers from the live audience and those watching at home.