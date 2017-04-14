The 11 Most Ridiculous Burgers You Need To Try

Wendy’s Is Still Flaming Haters And Competitors On Twitter, And Now It’s Hardee’s Turn To Feel The Sting

#Social Media #Twitter
News & Entertainment Writer
04.14.17

Wendy

When it comes to brand accounts on Twitter, Wendy’s is the reigning mother of dragons at the moment. From schooling dissatisfied trolls and fast food competitors alike, to challenging (and encouraging) fans to attain record-breaking social media goals for free chicken nuggets, the team behind the restaurant famous for its super thick Frosties is quite literally on fire — though at the aforementioned shake’s expense. And to prove just how great they still are at Twitter, Wendy’s recently bested another competitor so well that the latter ultimately blocked them.

The corporate face-off began with a brief spat between fans of Wendy’s and Hardee’s over which fast food joint’s 4 for $4 deal was better:

When Hardee’s official account chimed in, their supporter unsurprisingly pumped his own chest and assumed the argument was over:

He assumed wrong:

That’s when the Wendy’s and Hardee’s accounts began sniping at each other. The latter noted the seniority of the former’s deal wasn’t necessarily a sign of greatness, which stems from some sound logic. (For example, compare 1982’s The Thing to its John Carpenter-less predecessor, 1951’s The Thing from Another World.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Twitter
TAGSFOODHARDEE'SSocial MediaTwittertwitter feudsWENDYS

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP