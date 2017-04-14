Wendy

When it comes to brand accounts on Twitter, Wendy’s is the reigning mother of dragons at the moment. From schooling dissatisfied trolls and fast food competitors alike, to challenging (and encouraging) fans to attain record-breaking social media goals for free chicken nuggets, the team behind the restaurant famous for its super thick Frosties is quite literally on fire — though at the aforementioned shake’s expense. And to prove just how great they still are at Twitter, Wendy’s recently bested another competitor so well that the latter ultimately blocked them.

The corporate face-off began with a brief spat between fans of Wendy’s and Hardee’s over which fast food joint’s 4 for $4 deal was better:

@jstaff15 Hardees 4 for $4 is 10x better — ᑭᕼᕮᒪᑭᔕ (@phelps_ryan) April 10, 2017

When Hardee’s official account chimed in, their supporter unsurprisingly pumped his own chest and assumed the argument was over:

@Hardees @jstaff15 See staff. Hardee's knows. You get a burger, chicken sandwich, a drink and fries. Way better than Wendy's — ᑭᕼᕮᒪᑭᔕ (@phelps_ryan) April 10, 2017

He assumed wrong:

@jstaff15 @phelps_ryan @Hardees We usually prefer the original to a knock off, but hey, you do you. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 10, 2017

That’s when the Wendy’s and Hardee’s accounts began sniping at each other. The latter noted the seniority of the former’s deal wasn’t necessarily a sign of greatness, which stems from some sound logic. (For example, compare 1982’s The Thing to its John Carpenter-less predecessor, 1951’s The Thing from Another World.)