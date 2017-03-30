Wendy

If there’s one thing none us could have expected from the dystopian future of 2017, it’s the fact that Wendy’s, a restaurant whose mascot is a friendly little girl who wants to sell you square burgers and Frosties, would emerge as one of the most savage Twitter accounts on the internet. The chain, which has been dunkin’ on fools since January, has already come for a dude who didn’t understand how freezers work (he had to delete his account, def. a story for the grandkids) and decimated Burger King when the rival brand tweeted that they sold more food for less money. (According to Wendy’s, it don’t matter how cheap your food is when it’s not edible.)

That’s already a lot of drama — and at least several celebratory drunken nights out for whoever runs the account — but Wendy’s isn’t done yet. After McDonald’s announced that they’d be expanding their offering of fresh beef patties to “a majority of their restaurants,” Wendy’s brought the heat and quick.

Here’s McDonald’s tweet:

Today we've announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. pic.twitter.com/Bdf99ALlxw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 30, 2017

And here’s Wendy’s scorching reply: