WENDY

Think you’re having a bad day? At least you didn’t get owned by a #brand.

Last week, the Wendy’s Twitter account posted the following tweet: “Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen.” (It’s a not-so-subtle dig at other fast food chains like McDonald’s that, unlike Wendy’s, flash-freeze their patties.) The tweet would have otherwise been forgotten, or ironically retweeted, were it not for @NHride. I’d link to his account, but it doesn’t exist anymore — he apparently deleted it after losing an online war-of-words with Wendy’s.

After the “frozen” tweet, @NHride (who also goes by Thuggy-D) replied, “Your beef is frozen and we all know it. Y’all know we laugh at your slogan ‘fresh, never frozen’ right? Like you’re really a joke.” Wendy’s response: “Sorry to hear you think that! But you’re wrong, we’ve only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1969,” to which @NHride fired back, “So you deliver it raw on a hot truck?” There’s one problem with this logic: “Where do you store cold things that aren’t frozen?” @NHride was backed into a corner, but he kept going. “Y’all should give up. @McDonalds got you guys beat with the dope ass breakfast.” Then, the Wendy’s kill shot: “You don’t have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there.”