Sometimes you gotta have fun. For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden (see photo in earlier post). We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed. Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift. But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff–I won't say who–moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval. This photo was taken this afternoon as the President signed end-of-the-year bills.
President Obama’s staff seems to be ribbing their boss (and killing time till Inauguration Day), by placing creepy snowmen outside of his Oval Office windows. The Commander-in-Chief admitted earlier this month that the White House’s decorated snowmen freak him out, but nonetheless, he is being a good sport.
Obama has never been one to take himself too seriously, which is a stark contrast from his successor Donald Trump, who doesn’t seem to take too kindly to being joked about. Obama has openly admitted his affinity for dad jokes and is more than welcome to be the butt of a joke. And in the final weeks of his administration, his staff is having a little fun at his expense. White House photographer Pete Souza said the snowmen prank is just a harmless rib, saying “Sometimes you gotta have fun:”
