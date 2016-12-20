Obama & Biden's Most Bromantic Moments

The White House Staff Has Been Pranking President Obama With Creepy Snowmen

#Christmas #Obama
12.20.16 2 days ago

President Obama’s staff seems to be ribbing their boss (and killing time till Inauguration Day), by placing creepy snowmen outside of his Oval Office windows. The Commander-in-Chief admitted earlier this month that the White House’s decorated snowmen freak him out, but nonetheless, he is being a good sport.

Obama has never been one to take himself too seriously, which is a stark contrast from his successor Donald Trump, who doesn’t seem to take too kindly to being joked about. Obama has openly admitted his affinity for dad jokes and is more than welcome to be the butt of a joke. And in the final weeks of his administration, his staff is having a little fun at his expense. White House photographer Pete Souza said the snowmen prank is just a harmless rib, saying “Sometimes you gotta have fun:”

Waiting for some snow.

A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

TOPICS#Christmas#Obama
TAGSChristmasObamaWHITE HOUSE

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP