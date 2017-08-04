Everything You Need To Know About Stan Romanek, The Subject Of Netflix’s UFO Documentary

08.04.17

Orchard Film / Netflix

Back in July, Netflix quietly released the documentary Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story, about a UFO enthusiast who claims to have been the subject of alien contact and abduction for over 15 years. The film features the testimony of Romanek himself, who believes that he has even fathered several human-alien hybrid children, as well as his wife Lisa, another woman claiming to be the mother of his alleged alien babies, and several friends and professionals who corroborate his claims.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending how you want to look at it), the documentary also features LOL-inducing evidence Romanek has collected over the years, such as drawings of big-breasted alien women, photos and video of supposed extraterrestrials peeking their heads in windows, around corners, and in the background of photos, recorded blips of light, mysterious-sounding phone recordings, and poorly made crop circles.

Orchard Film / Netflix

It would be a moderately entertaining, yet ultimately forgettable watch, if not for the film’s epilogue which states that on February 13, 2014 (shortly after the documentary was produced in November of 2013), Romanek was arrested on child pornography charges, which he vehemently denies, claiming to be a victim of a nefarious government cover-up. Likewise, several times throughout the film Romanek alleges that he believes government agencies have been trying to silence him throughout the years, attempting to intervene and remove evidence of his alien visitors. (In one instance, he claims agents posing as contractors came and removed siding on his house that had been damaged in an encounter.)

