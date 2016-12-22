2016’s Most Edited Wikipedia Pages Paint A Very Bleak Picture

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is, unfortunately, a metaphor for 2016. What should have been a fun movie about two men — one super, one bat — solving countless playground arguments turned into a bleak portrait of what happens when a rich guy tries to kill an “alien.” So it’s no wonder that Zack Snyder’s critically maligned superhero team-up was the most edited Wikipedia page for any movie released in 2016. Dawn of Justice was modified 3,593 times, placing it number 18 on the full-year list, between “Democratic Party presidential primaries, 2016” and Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo.
Those weren’t the only pop culture items to crack the top-20: “Bailando 2015,” the 10th season of the popular Argentinian dance show Bailando por un Sueño, is number 7 (5,342 edits); “2016 in South Korean music” is number 10 (5,074); and “2016 in Philippine television” is number 14 (4,600).
The rest of the list is either political, depressing, or both.
1. Deaths in 2016 (18230 edits)
2. Donald Trump (8933)
3. List of Hillary Clinton presidential campaign endorsements (6527)
4. United States presidential election, 2016 (6162
5. Republican Party presidential primaries, 2016 (5715)
6. 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting (5540)
7. Bailando 2015 (5342)
8. Donald Trump presidential campaign endorsements, 2016 (5328)
9. 2016 in sports (5277)
10. 2016 in South Korean music (5074)
11. Beverly Gray (4957)
12. Statewide opinion polling for the United States presidential election (4743)
13. Panama Papers (4659)
14. 2016 in Philippine television (4600)
15. 2016 Pacific typhoon season (4244)
16. 2016 Atlantic hurricane season (3874)
17. Democratic Party presidential primaries, 2016 (3736)
18. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (3593)
19. The Life of Pablo (3574)
20. Vincent van Gogh (3551)
Trump must be furious that he didn’t “win.”
(Via Wikipedia)
This site has been trashing BVS endlessly since it came out. I get that the site doesnt like it but it wasnt that awful, clearly a lot of people liked the movie since it made just about a billion and topped blueray sales. I mean this movie is dogged more than ghost busters and this site really got behind that movie yet never really mentions how badly it failed. Not like this movie which is brought it be be a flop in any article that even mentions a movie at all.
I watched it on HBO and while it was nothing spectacular, I liked it about as well as your run of the mill Superhero fare.
Probably helped that my expectations were rock bottom due to all the negative pub it got.
Just because people went to see it, doesnt mean they liked it. I went to see it out of morbid curiosity and I think its the second biggest piece of crap I’ve seen this year, very slightly behind Suicide Squad.
Ghostbusters tho…. amirite?
I also went to see it and thought it was a rancid mess. People paid to see it, sure, but that doesn’t mean people enjoyed it, which most people didn’t.