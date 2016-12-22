2016’s Most Edited Wikipedia Pages Paint A Very Bleak Picture

Waner Bros.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is, unfortunately, a metaphor for 2016. What should have been a fun movie about two men — one super, one bat — solving countless playground arguments turned into a bleak portrait of what happens when a rich guy tries to kill an “alien.” So it’s no wonder that Zack Snyder’s critically maligned superhero team-up was the most edited Wikipedia page for any movie released in 2016. Dawn of Justice was modified 3,593 times, placing it number 18 on the full-year list, between “Democratic Party presidential primaries, 2016” and Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo.

Those weren’t the only pop culture items to crack the top-20: “Bailando 2015,” the 10th season of the popular Argentinian dance show Bailando por un Sueño, is number 7 (5,342 edits); “2016 in South Korean music” is number 10 (5,074); and “2016 in Philippine television” is number 14 (4,600).

The rest of the list is either political, depressing, or both.

1. Deaths in 2016 (18230 edits)

2. Donald Trump (8933)

3. List of Hillary Clinton presidential campaign endorsements (6527)

4. United States presidential election, 2016 (6162

5. Republican Party presidential primaries, 2016 (5715)

6. 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting (5540)

7. Bailando 2015 (5342)

8. Donald Trump presidential campaign endorsements, 2016 (5328)

9. 2016 in sports (5277)

10. 2016 in South Korean music (5074)

11. Beverly Gray (4957)

12. Statewide opinion polling for the United States presidential election (4743)

13. Panama Papers (4659)

14. 2016 in Philippine television (4600)

15. 2016 Pacific typhoon season (4244)

16. 2016 Atlantic hurricane season (3874)

17. Democratic Party presidential primaries, 2016 (3736)

18. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (3593)

19. The Life of Pablo (3574)

20. Vincent van Gogh (3551)

Trump must be furious that he didn’t “win.”

