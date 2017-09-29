NBC

The classic sitcom Will & Grace returned on Thursday night after 11 years off the air, and for fans, not too much had changed. In an effort to reboot an unpopular ending, the show has been retconned to have the titular twosome single again and living together despite ending the series with families. People enjoy the familiar, so this was probably a wise move to appease viewers, even if it does detract from the original finale.

One thing that had slightly changed was how vocally political it was in it’s new series premiere. While the show had always been quietly subversive due to its subject matter at the time, the ninth season came out with guns blazing, throwing around political buzzwords like “p*ssy hat,” “woke,” and “Cheetoh” left and right. While there were plenty of people who would have preferred to keep politics out of their sitcom (that was always pretty political), for the most part, Twitter was here for the 2017 version of pop culture activism.

it's 2017 and Will is judgy, Grace is crazy, Karen's drunk & Jack's on the prowl… the world is finally safe again #WillAndGrace — violette shumberg (@lisaloopners) September 29, 2017

I’m dead from Karen sitting like Kellyanne Conway in the Oval Office. #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/SLIR5fmd9s — SadAltGrl (@ErinLea7) September 29, 2017

Re: Oval Office: "I need to make sure the drapes work well with his coloring" *opens up a bag of cheetos* I can't!! 😂😂#WillAndGrace — Jerrica Benton (@DionnewithaV) September 29, 2017

I am not one bit upset that #WillandGrace has gone political for their first episode. They have a platform and they are using it. ✊🏼 — Vicki Lugo (@_VickiLugo) September 29, 2017

#WillAndGrace to all those mad that this show is talking politics change the channel and stop whining @RedMystiqu pic.twitter.com/VrXfWQmMCU — 🇻🇮★♥M.I.S.H.♥★🇰🇳 (@ScorpionMish) September 29, 2017

“A Russian-English dictionary and fidget spinner” LOL so much shade thrown at 45. Love it, #WillAndGrace — nikko viquiera (@niknokviquiera) September 29, 2017

Thankyou GOD for this ray of shine in these dark times 😭😍😭😍 #WillAndGrace — SheldonMarcus (@SheldonMarcus83) September 29, 2017

I literally have not laughed like this since the election. Thank you @WillAndGrace and @nbc. #WillAndGrace — Nicole DeBace (@NicDeBaceRech) September 29, 2017

In these weird, classless, absurd times we need more #WillAndGrace. Keeps us woke and with a huge smile on our faces! @DebraMessing — ⚡️Baklava ⚡️ (@MrsBaklava) September 29, 2017

Still 😂 at Grace contrasting the swatches to a bag of Cheetos to make sure her designs don't conflict with Trump's complexion. #WillAndGrace — Christine Moukazis (@CMoukazis) September 29, 2017

The writers are phenomenal (and making notes since November 9 I'm sure)#WillAndGrace — Rex (@hothouserex) September 29, 2017

Everyone complaining that #WillAndGrace is so political, you guys forget that's the reason they came back after all.. #VoteHoney ?? — Guiye! (@guiye_m) September 29, 2017

If people don't have the brains to understand what #willandgrace did this episode they shouldn't own a tv — jimmy (@jimmy_G236) September 29, 2017

All of these people mad in the hashtag like #WillandGrace hasn't always been political I… pic.twitter.com/5fTZBnyXwM — allyson #BB19 (@xoxofeedsters) September 29, 2017

SOOOO glad that former #WillAndGrace fans and current Republicans didn't like the show. To them I say : Good things aren't for you!!! — SusieK (@SusieKersavage) September 29, 2017

When conservatives A🕳 are more offended by #WillAndGrace than our POTUS taking 8 days to respond to a natural disaster. pic.twitter.com/Si8fvR9ppv — Myriam🏔 (@maximusmom22) September 29, 2017