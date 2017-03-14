Here's What The Cast Of 'Fresh Prince' Has Been Up To

03.14.17 2 Comments

The late James Avery was 44 years old when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered in 1990. Will Smith — the titular fresh prince — is currently 48 years old. That’s right: Will is older than Uncle Phil was when he invited his nephew to live with him. That’s horrifying, you’re getting old, we’re all getting old, nothing we do matters because soon we’ll all be worm food, etc.

Anyway! Smith is fast approaching the half-century milestone, but the Bright star has the energy of someone half his age. He recently fulfilled a long-time dream by bungee-jumping — have we learned nothing from Trevor Collins-Newsworthy? — from the Victoria Falls bridge. “This is going to be a cool shot, this is going to be a really cool shot” he said, sounding like Jon Glaser. “Bungee jumping Victoria Falls, I have been wanting to do this for almost 20 years. This is living! This is living right here!” And this is what living looks like.

