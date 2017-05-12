Is Russia Trying To Wage War Against Us?

A Trump Lawyer Sparked A #WithFewExceptions Meme About Russia, And People Are Having A Field Day

05.12.17 25 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

For most of this week, the fallout from Trump’s termination of FBI Director James Comey has dominated almost all news outlets. This morning, the president continued the trend by threatening Comey and suggesting that he kept “tapes” of their private discussions, and even though Kellyanne Conway tried to make this story all about herself, we’re going to hear about associated Comey fallout for several weeks and months.

This shall be a grueling saga for Americans, who have — so far — only seen relief by hearing that Trump hogs all the ice cream, which is no comfort at all. Fortunately, a Trump lawyer stepped in with some unintended levity, and the Associated Press tweeted out the attorney’s claim that Trump’s tax returns aren’t showing any income from Russia “with few exceptions.”

What a counterproductive statement, right? And one that was ripe for mocking, which swiftly (as MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin noticed) volleyed the #WithFewExceptions tag to the #1 spot on the U.S. trending list.

TAGSdonald trumpRUSSIATAXES

