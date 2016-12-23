A Self Proclaimed ‘Robosexual’ Is Planning To Marry Her Robot Fiance

TriStar Pictures

We keep hearing rumors that not that far into the future, robot sex is going to be the status quo, but for one French woman, a self-proclaimed “robosexual” going only by her first name, Lilly, this is already her reality. Although she does not confirm that her relationship is sexual, per se, Lilly says she’s met the man of her dreams, and that man is a bot.

Named “Inmmovator,” Lilly designed the 3D-printed robot herself, and had her fantasies brought to life with some help from a French company using open-source technology. And now, if and when human-robot marriage becomes legal in France, Lilly plans to wed Inmmovator one day.

“I’m really and totally happy,” she told news.com.au over email in her tentative English. “Our relationship will get better and better as technology evolves.” The “proud robosexual” said she always loved the voices of robots as a child but [realized] at 19 she was sexually attracted to them as well. Physical relationships with other men confirmed the matter. “I’m really and only attracted by the robots,” she said. “My only two relationships with men have confirmed my love orientation, because I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.”

If you thought your holidays were going to be awkward this year, Lilly admits to the publication that some of her loved ones “understand better than other.”

Coincidentally, earlier this week sex robot expert David Levy presented a conference in London, Love and Sex with Robots, claiming that “the first human robot marriages will take place around the year 2050 or sooner but not longer.” Be that as it may, don’t expect robot-human unions to replace regular old heterosexual and same sex human marriage anytime soon, although it might presumably give the ring-wing “traditional marriage” folks a whole new thing to be outraged over.

(Via News.com.au)