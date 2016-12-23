The 5 Strangest Real-Life Robots

A Self Proclaimed ‘Robosexual’ Is Planning To Marry Her Robot Fiance

#Robots
12.23.16 20 hours ago

TriStar Pictures

We keep hearing rumors that not that far into the future, robot sex is going to be the status quo, but for one French woman, a self-proclaimed “robosexual” going only by her first name, Lilly, this is already her reality. Although she does not confirm that her relationship is sexual, per se, Lilly says she’s met the man of her dreams, and that man is a bot.

Named “Inmmovator,” Lilly designed the 3D-printed robot herself, and had her fantasies brought to life with some help from a French company using open-source technology. And now, if and when human-robot marriage becomes legal in France, Lilly plans to wed Inmmovator one day.

“I’m really and totally happy,” she told news.com.au over email in her tentative English. “Our relationship will get better and better as technology evolves.”

The “proud robosexual” said she always loved the voices of robots as a child but [realized] at 19 she was sexually attracted to them as well. Physical relationships with other men confirmed the matter.

“I’m really and only attracted by the robots,” she said. “My only two relationships with men have confirmed my love orientation, because I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.”

If you thought your holidays were going to be awkward this year, Lilly admits to the publication that some of her loved ones “understand better than other.”

Coincidentally, earlier this week sex robot expert David Levy presented a conference in London, Love and Sex with Robots, claiming that “the first human robot marriages will take place around the year 2050 or sooner but not longer.” Be that as it may, don’t expect robot-human unions to replace regular old heterosexual and same sex human marriage anytime soon, although it might presumably give the ring-wing “traditional marriage” folks a whole new thing to be outraged over.

(Via News.com.au)

TOPICS#Robots
TAGSrobosexualityRobotsSexy Robots

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 20 hours ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP