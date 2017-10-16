Getty / Uproxx

Rose McGowan found herself in Twitter jail Thursday, after calling out Ben Affleck for distancing himself from Harvey Weinstein now, while allegedly protecting him in the past. The actress/ activist tweeted that Affleck knew about the sexual assault allegations all along.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

After the suspension, the actress took to Instagram to tell her followers what had happened and asked them to “be her voice” until her account was restored.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Going above and beyond, the #RoseArmy began a hashtag Thursday, #womenboycotttwitter, in which women (and the men who support them) would boycott Twitter in every capacity beginning midnight October 13 and ending midnight October 14. McGowan and her supporters find it difficult to believe Twitter’s explanation that her account was merely suspended because she tweeted someone’s private information, but consider it more likely that her suspension was a sort of censorship after a day of her going extra hard on Weinstein and the rest of the men in Hollywood who knew about his history of alleged sexual assault.

Making it even more difficult to believe Twitter, McGowan brought up the point that not everyone who violates the site’s terms of service (including making personal threats) is banned.

when will nuclear war violate your terms of service? https://t.co/72FiiyoZ59 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

The first to call for the boycott seems to have been sparked early Thursday morning by Kelly Ellis, a software engineer in San Francisco.