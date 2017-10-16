The Rose McGowan Twitter Boycott Also Sparked Important Conversations About Race

#Rose McGowan #Ben Affleck
10.16.17 20 mins ago

Getty / Uproxx

Rose McGowan found herself in Twitter jail Thursday, after calling out Ben Affleck for distancing himself from Harvey Weinstein now, while allegedly protecting him in the past. The actress/ activist tweeted that Affleck knew about the sexual assault allegations all along.

After the suspension, the actress took to Instagram to tell her followers what had happened and asked them to “be her voice” until her account was restored.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on

Going above and beyond, the #RoseArmy began a hashtag Thursday, #womenboycotttwitter, in which women (and the men who support them) would boycott Twitter in every capacity beginning midnight October 13 and ending midnight October 14. McGowan and her supporters find it difficult to believe Twitter’s explanation that her account was merely suspended because she tweeted someone’s private information, but consider it more likely that her suspension was a sort of censorship after a day of her going extra hard on Weinstein and the rest of the men in Hollywood who knew about his history of alleged sexual assault.

Making it even more difficult to believe Twitter, McGowan brought up the point that not everyone who violates the site’s terms of service (including making personal threats) is banned.

The first to call for the boycott seems to have been sparked early Thursday morning by Kelly Ellis, a software engineer in San Francisco.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rose McGowan#Ben Affleck
TAGSBEN AFFLECKHARVEY WEINSTEINROSE MCGOWANWOCAffirmation

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP