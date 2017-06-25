DC Films/Warner Bros.

The impact Wonder Woman has made on the film industry cannot be overstated. Not only did it prove that the DC extended universe still had worthy stories to tell, but it breathed life into the superhero movie genre that was starting to get stale after a dozen Marvel movies and some weak outings by Superman and Batman. Most importantly, Wonder Woman finally gave women and girls a hero they could look up to, someone strong, ferocious and worth their praise, delivered expertly by director Patty Jenkins.

Now, as Wonder Woman looks to surpass Iron Man’s box office receipts (the movie the jump-started the comic book movie monsoon), Wonder Woman has set yet another record, becoming the highest-grossing live-action movie ever directed by a woman. Naturally, fans are lining up to praise Patty Jenkins on social media.

Thank you my dear friend and incredible queen. Couldn't have done it without you. Without all of you. Honored to be a part of it. xo❤️ https://t.co/iikUgxUNcX — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 25, 2017

So amazing. Shattered that glass ceiling. You inspire me, you and your incredible WW cast. Look forward to your future blockbusters — Desiree Lauro (@DLauro) June 25, 2017

Wow. WONDER WOMAN is officially the highest grossing live action film directed by a woman. Congratulations to @PattyJenks! #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/WZKwQeT8ds — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) June 25, 2017