‘Spider-Man’ Co-Stars Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Laughing Off Dating Rumors

#Spider-Man: Homecoming
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.14.17

SPIKETV

What is it about Spider-Man that makes people all lovey-dovey?

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated while filming Spider-Man, while Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone did the same during The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which is the only good thing to come from those movies. Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have also reportedly “started seeing each other.” That’s according to an unnamed source via People, who added, “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Adds an insider: “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.” (Via)

It’s easy to believe Holland and Zendaya are a real-life Peter Parker and “MJ” — they’re both attractive celebrities who have spent a lot of time together and seem to enjoy each other’s company — but not so fast. After the People article came out, Zendaya tweeted, “Wait wait… my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years!” She asked “hbu” to Holland, who replied, “Does the press tour count.”

Holland and Zendaya never explicitly said, “No, we’re not dating,” so… maybe? Who knows! Meanwhile, I’ll continue to ‘ship Midtown High School morning news co-anchors Betty Brant and Jason Ionello. So much tension.

(Via People)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man: Homecoming
TAGSSPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMINGTom HollandZendaya

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 8 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP