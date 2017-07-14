SPIKETV

What is it about Spider-Man that makes people all lovey-dovey?

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated while filming Spider-Man, while Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone did the same during The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which is the only good thing to come from those movies. Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have also reportedly “started seeing each other.” That’s according to an unnamed source via People, who added, “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Adds an insider: “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.” (Via)

It’s easy to believe Holland and Zendaya are a real-life Peter Parker and “MJ” — they’re both attractive celebrities who have spent a lot of time together and seem to enjoy each other’s company — but not so fast. After the People article came out, Zendaya tweeted, “Wait wait… my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years!” She asked “hbu” to Holland, who replied, “Does the press tour count.”

Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

Holland and Zendaya never explicitly said, “No, we’re not dating,” so… maybe? Who knows! Meanwhile, I’ll continue to ‘ship Midtown High School morning news co-anchors Betty Brant and Jason Ionello. So much tension.

