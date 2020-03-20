Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed that the United States is prepared to “use all the tools we can” to get citizens stuck abroad due to travel restrictions back home. Speaking to CNN, Pompeo would not say whether the US would use the military in order to assist citizens abroad return home, but revealed that some students would be returning via commercial and private flights, and others would “travel back other ways.” Pompeo is working with the Department of Defense and the Defense Secretary and has assured the public that they’re making a “whole of government effort” to get people home.

Although Secretary Pompeo would not confirm the use of the military, it seems anything and everything is on the table. Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Johnathan Hoffman revealed via tweet that earlier today the US Airforce conducted a mission to airlift U.S. women’s football players who were stuck in Honduras to Charleston, North Carolina.

2) The @usairforce @US_TRANSCOM and @SOUTHCOM conducted an air mission earlier today taking a group of U.S. women's football players from Honduras to Charleston. We continue to assist @StateDept in repatriating US citizens. — Jonathan Rath Hoffman (@ChiefPentSpox) March 20, 2020

The team has been in Honduras since last Wednesday, doing charity work and competing in a tournament with Honduran, Mexican, and Costa Rican national teams. Since Saturday, Honduras has canceled all remaining games, as all gatherings exceeding 50 people have been temporarily suspended. Flights have been grounded since Sunday. It is unknown how many American citizens currently remain abroad, unable to return home.