Our pop-culture devouring hosts (Naz Perez and AJ Lodge) are back to fill you in with ten-second bites on the things culture is buzzing about while bringing infectious chemistry and rapid-fire banter, even if that mostly involves Naz dunking on AJ for not knowing what Minecraft is. 200 million copies sold, come on dude! We don’t want to be too hard on him, though, like all of us he’s dealing with the news that we’re going to be Chalamet-less for the foreseeable future.

From that news (that Denis Villeneuve Dune remake is just one of the many movies originally set for 2020 that are seeing COVID-19 related delays) to reminders that NBA2K21 is going to look really real when it hits next-gen consoles (too real?), and Shawn Mendes’ new video is a must watch at least 15-20 times daily (don’t judge!) we’ve got you covered. We’re also shouting out Rihanna’s star-studded body-positive all-inclusive Savage x Fenty show that’s still lingering in our minds and the recognition J. Balvin and Bad Bunny are about to get when the Latin Grammys cure us all of our election hangover in November.

Check out the latest episode of Culture Quick Bites above to hear our crew break it down while barely breaking for breath.