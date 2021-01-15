Our resident pop culture gurus Naz Perez and AJ Lodge are jumpstarting the new year by breaking down some of the biggest news in the world of sports, entertainment, and more into 10-second bite-sized clips. They’re digging into everything from gaming to celebrity trends, upcoming blockbuster premieres, and AJ’s concerning lack of footwear. (Hey, he’s just happy to be having human interaction at this point!)

Speaking of, since new lockdown measures have put a crimp in everyone’s social life, it makes sense that gaming diehards and newbies alike are obsessing over Call of Duty right now. Everyone from Sam Jackson to Lil Uzi Vert is strapping up to play and it’s making AJ feel some kind of way about his own COD skills. The good news? Since NBA All-Star Weekend is officially canceled, he’ll have more time to perfect his game, and both hosts are considering jumping on the Dry January train that everyone keeps hyping up on the ‘Gram. A couple of new entertainment options have AJ and Naz stoked too — from Camila Cabello’s Cinderella movie to that buzzed-about Euphoria special.

Check out the latest episode of Culture Quick Bites above and watch the duo fire through the hottest pop culture headlines to see just how many they can tackle without taking a breath.

*No Culture Quick Bites hosts were harmed in the making of this video*