Back in June, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream announced it would be changing the culturally appropriated product name “Eskimo Pies” to… something different. After four months, the company has announced a new name for its chocolate-covered ice cream bars. They’re going with “Edy’s Pies” — an honorific to the company’s founder, Joseph Edy. The brand will also stop using the caricature of a young Indigenous child wearing seal fur on its packaging.

This rebranding comes in the wake of massive social upheaval across the U.S. as we grapple with the echoes of chattel slavery, Manifest Destiny, and American colonization. Brands like Uncle Ben’s (now Ben’s Original), Aunt Jemima (rebranding), Cream of Wheat (dropping logo), Mrs. Butterworth (rebranding), Plantation Rum (rebranding), and even the Washington Football Team (rebranding… FINALLY) have taken note of our changing world. And while these responses are easily mocked as superfluous, it’s not completely insignificant to see corporations absorb costs in order to be more culturally sensitive.

Even if that sensitivity is ultimately aimed at selling more ice cream bars. Or syrup.

Dreyer’s — which is owned by international ice cream giant Froneri out of the U.K. — said in their announcement (via The New York Times): “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is inappropriate.” While “Eskimo” being classified as a pejorative still seems to be up for debate in the lower 48, the word has been resoundingly dismissed as racially-charged in Canada and across the rest of the Arctic, though it is still used in some parts of Alaska.

So what’s wrong with “Eskimo?”

Not a ton, in theory. The term was used by colonizers to group together all the Indigenous people living the Arctic between Siberia, what is now Alaska and Canada, and Greenland. Of course, those peoples had individual names for their cultures and communities — they are the Inuit, Yupik, Aleut, and Greenlanders or Kalaallit people — but the colonizers were nothing if not efficient in their grouping of massive swaths of humans. Many cultures do that and it’s not always mean spirited. In fact, the term “Eskimo” was likely an outsider word for “people who lived up north,” to begin with. The term is often attributed to the Algonquian-speaking Innu-aimun people (of what’s now Eastern Canada) and translated roughly to “one who laces snowshoes.”

But over the decades, the word grew to be a pejorative for Inuits, Alaska Natives, Siberians, and Greenlanders through usage. Colonizers incorrectly believed “Eskimo” to mean “raw meat eater” or “eater of worms” and historically linked the word with other crude connotations of “savages.” In the present day, at the very best, the term is used to erase identity between a massive swath of varying cultures around the Arctic Ocean across two continents. While at the worst, it carries on the stigmas — created through colonization — of Artic Indigenous people as subhuman.