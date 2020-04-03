Healthcare workers across the world are being hit hard right now. They are the frontline soldiers in the global war against the coronavirus. Aside from the grueling hours and increased risk of contracting the virus themselves, these doctors, nurses, and administrators have little time to care for themselves during this vital moment. We’ve seen the photos of exhausted health care workers with N95 respirator marks on their faces, we’ve seen doctors literally beg for people to heed the call to socially distance, and we’ve seen some of society’s bravest individuals breakdown over the lack of supplies and preparedness.

It’s harrowing, to say the least. Headlines are everywhere about how desperately health workers countrywide need personal protective gear to be able to do their jobs safely, but little is mentioned about just how much these health workers need one of the best morale boosters around — a good meal.

A small collective in New Orleans is trying to offer just that by buying restaurant-prepared meals from local chefs and supplying them to healthcare workers. Feed the Frontline NOLA began as a simple $60 order of Brazilian treats that founder Devin De Wulf and his wife, an ER doctor, purchased for a local hospital to boost morale. Six days later, after roping in De Wulf’s local Madis Graw group/ charity, the Krewe of Red Beans, and getting 25 small and independent local restaurants to join the effort, Feed the Frontline NOLA now supplies health care workers with restaurant-quality meals at almost every hospital in New Orleans.

The efforts of Feed the Frontline NOLA aren’t just supporting health care workers, though. They’re also giving much-needed business to struggling local restaurants.

“We’re literally the only reason that they’re still open for business, for the most part,” De Wulf says. “We’re feeding 1,400 meals at almost every hospital in the New Orleans area and we’re just trying to keep it going, cause COVID is not like a three-day weekend type of deal.”

While many with the means are donating to Feed The Frontline NOLA to help support local businesses and healthcare workers, red tape and strict rules from GoFundMe and Venmo have kept the group from accessing those much-needed donations. By April 1st, the group raised $91,083 — funds they wouldn’t be able to withdraw, according to GoFund Me and Venmo’s respective rules, until April 24th. With costs as high as $16,000 dollars a day, a waiting period that long isn’t sustainable for Feed The Frontlines.