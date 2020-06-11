Culture

The Fence Around The White House Has Become An Art Gallery Honoring Black Lives

Last week, fencing went up around the White House as an increased security measure to keep protestors and demonstrators who were marching to end police violence from getting too close to the building. In the days since, the fencing has become a memorial wall to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Emmett Till, and other black Americans who have died because of bigotry. Now, as the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police begin removing the fencing, the Smithsonian is rushing to the scene to collect what it views as historic artwork.

In a series of tweets documenting the moment, Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson shared video footage on Wednesday morning of curators from the Smithsonian and National Museum of African American History and Culture as they toured the crowd-sourced art gallery in the D.C. streets looking for notable works to photograph and preserve.

“This is a really important moment,” says Dr. Dwandalyn Reece, the executive committee chair of the NMAAHC.

Speaking to DCist, Kai Gamanya — a protestor who hung a painting of a raised fist flanked by a crown and pyramid on the fence –described the art gallery as a moving, saying “It’s like the whole nation is crying, and this whole fence is crying.”

The scene around the fencing is truly something to behold. Take a look at some of the posters below.

