Why? Partially because it’s so maddening to follow the financial world, but also because most Americans don’t own even a fraction of the shares traded on Wall Street. Sure, folks might hold some shares of a company via a mutual fund that’s part of a retirement package they can’t touch (where roughly 30% of US-owned stock shares are held), but with 40% of US corporate equity owned by foreign investors in 2019 and rich Americans gobbling up the lion’s share of what’s left, the amount of directly held stock by the bottom 95% of families is, according to data published Tuesday by the New York Times, in the 5% range. Meaning 95% of the country isn’t really invested in the world of investing. But when it leads to wage stagnation or jobs slashed in favor of shareholder dividends or stock buybacks, they’re the ones who feel it the most. This is, again, what makes a Reddit revolt feels so cool (even when the story behind the story inevitably doesn’t end up being quite so tidy). The best we can say for now is that it’s exciting as shit to see a small fraction of Wall Street’s underbelly exposed this week. The fact that the stock market is just rampant gambling in every sense (with American workers typically picking up the tab) is, gradually, becoming common knowledge. Moments of wild speculation and frenzy like this remind us: that’s pretty much all Wall Street does. This knowledge can potentially create a sea change around investing, in which rampant greed is checked. At the very least, there are a lot of hedge fund managers who will have to also hedge their lust for money out of fear of being the next viral target. Billionaire CEO Chamath Palihapitiya debates against CNBC's Scott Wapner on people investing in Gamestop stocks pic.twitter.com/MHtvcB9umw — SOUND (@itsavibe) January 27, 2021 Yesterday, Chamath Palihapitiya — a tech investor who often takes vocal positions against Wall Street’s excess, has lots of fans on r/WallStreetBets, and has now both made and donated money thanks to a GameStop position — said on MSNBC: “Just because you’re wrong doesn’t mean you get to change the rules.” It’s a great pull quote for this real-time drama, if not 100% correct — in the past Hedge Funds and other big investors have been allowed to change the rules when proven wrong. Because while Hedge Funds absolutely treat investing like gamblers, they’re also — when conglomerated together — “the house.” And one way or another, the house always wins. Robinhood restricting trading seems to be a harbinger of that. Has there ever been a Billions episode where the little guy comes out on top? Still, it’s hard not to be at least a little charmed by the Reddit-based investors who seem to know all of this and are nevertheless committed to “holding the line.” Whether they did it for the nostalgia, for the laughs, to troll big investors, or simply to get rich off a market opportunity just like everyone else who invests, they’ve made it fun for the 95% of us who don’t truly benefit from the market to pay attention to just how broken the system is. And they’ve absolutely infuriated everyone who has a stake in “business as usual” on Wall Street. That, in itself, makes their efforts a success.