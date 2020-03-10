New York Deploys National Guard To New Rochelle To Help With The Coronavirus Outbreak

CNBC reports that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has just deployed the New York National Guard to New Rochelle, New York in response to an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the area. New York now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases next to Washington state. As of Tuesday, there are 173 total confirmed cases currently in the state, 108 of them coming from a single county — Westchester — just north of New York City, where New Rochelle is located.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after announcing the deployment, Gov. Cuomo expressed surprise at the rapid spread of the virus in his state, particularly in Westchester County “This is unique in the United States of America, we haven’t seen this anywhere else,” the governor stated. “Think about it, New Rochelle has double the cases of New York City, it’s true, it’s a phenomenon.”

While the National Guard has been deployed to help with the outbreak, Cuomo stressed that the state isn’t restricting people from leaving. NY State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker explained that the state has “moved from a containment strategy to more of a mitigation strategy.” Schools in New Rochelle will be closed for two weeks beginning Thursday, and a satellite testing facility within the containment area will be set up to provide tests for residents.

The state is currently waiting on 195 test results of possible new cases and CNBC reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is bracing for more. He said in a statement to the press, “they’re coming in so intensely now that being able to give you a detailed case breakdown, we’re not in that position to do that at this moment because there are so many coming forward.” Currently, 2,000 New York City residents are in voluntary isolation, with 30 in mandatory quarantine.

(Via CNBC)