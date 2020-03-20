Governor Mike Dunleavy has suspended visitation at all Department of Corrections Facilities, Juvenile Justice facilities, military youth academies, and the Alaska Psychiatric Institute. Libraries, archives, and museums are all closed for the remainder of the month, and schools are closed until further notice.

These measures will remain in effect until April 5th at the earliest.

Per Governor Kay Ivey’s orders , all gatherings of 25 people or more, or gatherings of any size that can’t maintain a six-foot distance between people, are prohibited. Restaurants, bars, breweries, and sit-down establishments are closed unless they can provide take-out services, all beaches private and public are now closed, all non-essential visits to Nursing Homes are banned, and elective dental and medical procedures must be delayed.

Clearly, staying up to date with all the new information can be tough. Let us help. Here are all the statewide and current coronavirus closures in the United States.

As a result, it seems like almost every day the states that are hit the hardest make sweeping measures to further mitigate the spread of the virus, sometimes even changing approaches multiple times per day. In the past 24-hours alone, the State Department has advised all Americans to avoid non-essential air travel and recently announced the closure of the Mexican and Canadian borders to non-essential travel. Things are getting more serious than ever.

As of early Friday, March 20th, CNN reports that there are currently 15,599 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States of America, with 197 deaths due the complications from the virus. The virus has been detected in all 50 states , as well as the nation’s capital and various US territories. Keep in mind by the end of the day, that number will have risen significantly — and numbers are expected to rise throughout the next three to four weeks as testing becomes more readily available.

All dine-in service is closed until at least April 1st and only allowed to provide take out. In addition, elective oral and medical procedures must be rescheduled, and traveler’s entering the state from high-risk areas must self-quarantine for fourteen days, or limit your public exposure and monitor your temperature daily depending on where you’re arriving from.

Arizona

Schools have been scheduled to close until at least March 27th, but aside from that, Governor Doug Ducey has done little else to curb the spread. Bars, restaurants, and businesses all remain open, though counties have taken things into their own hands with closures, according to Al Jazeera.

Arkansas

Governor Asa Hutchinson has said that all Arkansas restaurants may remain open during the pandemic, and are able to operate on their own choosing, based upon market demand. Some restaurants statewide have made efforts to limit seating.

California

By order of Governor Gavin Newsom, all citizens are to stay home unless they need to get food, medical supplies, or work at an essential job. People may leave their residences to go on walks or get exercise but must remain socially distant from others. Some cities are “sheltering in place” while others are practicing “safer at home” measures — essentially all the same, despite different mayors using different terms. The message is clear: Stay to yourself.

Essential jobs include take out food services, couriers, medical professionals, grocery stores, hardware stores, maintenance workers, and public transportation operators.

Colorado

All restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and spas, performance venues, theaters, and casinos are closed. Delivery, pick-up, and takeout food is allowed, and grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, and food pantries are also opened. The state recommends all social gatherings of 10 or more should be canceled or postponed, and nursing and assisted living facilities are closed to non-essential persons. Schools are not all closed statewide.

Connecticut

All public schools, amusement parks, malls, bowling alleys, bars, restaurants, and movie theaters are closed until further notice. Residents over the age of 60 are being encouraged to stay home until further notice.

Delaware

Delaware residents who feel well are being told to go about their daily lives, but practice safe social distancing. People who are sick should stay home and contact their health care providers for further directions if they develop coronavirus-like symptoms. Schools have been closed until March 27th at the earliest.

Florida

All public schools have been closed until Apri 15th at the earliest. Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the closure of all bars and nightclubs for the next thirty days after March 17th. State beaches are closed to gatherings that can’t reasonably practice social distancing. Only restaurants that can provide takeout will remain open. The Florida Keys will be closed to all visitors by March 22nd.

Georgia

All schools are closed until the end of the month at the earliest. The state hasn’t yet closed businesses, but cities like Atlanta have taken matters into their own hands by closing restaurants, bars, and other businesses that promote gatherings.

Hawaii

All restaurants, parks, nightclubs and indoor recreational services must be closed (unless they can provide take-out only) in the city of Honolulu. Kaua’i county has issued an islandwide curfew beginning at 9 p.m. and the county of Maui has called on all nonessential actives and travel to stop, as well as non-take-out restaurants to close.

Idaho

As of March 18th, people are encouraged not to gather in groups of 10 or more per Federal guidelines.

Illinois

Mandatory gatherings of 50 or more are to be canceled or postponed. Health officials have urged residents to stay home while restaurants, bars, and schools remain closed until the end of the month at the earliest. Chicago has extended school closures until April 20th.

Indiana

All restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, as well as schools, are closed until further notice.

Iowa

All bars, eateries, and public gathering facilities like gyms will be closed for the remainder of the month. Gatherings of 10 or more have been banned per federal social distancing guidelines.

Kansas

Kansas was the first state to close all public schools for the remainder of the school year. Aside from that, Kansas’ response remains in flux, dine-in services are expected to close soon.

Kentucky

Since March 19th, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has called on all mass public gatherings to be prohibited until further notice, including faith-based and sporting events, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, and any other gathering that encourages many people to congregate. All non take-out bars and restaurants will be closed until further notice, and schools will not open until April 6th at the earliest.

Louisiana

All bars and restaurants are closed unless they can provide takeout services, and gatherings are to be limited to 50 people or less. All schools will be closed until April 13th.

Maine

All gatherings of more than 10 people are currently banned. Restaurants and bars that provide dine-in services may remain open, and many schools have stopped instruction.

Maryland

Schools have been closed statewide, as well as bars and restaurants that can’t provide takeout services. Malls are closed and any event that promotes the congregation of over 10 people has been banned.

Massachusetts

Bars and restaurants unable to offer take-out services are closed until April 6th, and all gatherings of 25 people or more are banned. Schools won’t open for three-weeks at the earliest. Massachusettes pharmacies are also allowed to create and sell hand sanitizer over the counter according to Al Jazeera.

Nevada

Nevada has closed all public schools until April 6th at the earliest, and casinos and hotels have announced a suspension of operations until further notice. All food establishments must switch to take-out only orders.

New Jersey

Bars, restaurants, and cinemas are all closed, and social gatherings are limited to 50 people. All universities have switched to online courses, and public schools are closed until further notice. Restaurants that provide take out services may remain open.

New York

To date, New York is the hardest-hit state with over 7,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of March 20th. CNN reports that Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on 100% of non-essential workers to stay home, and any businesses not in compliance will be fined and receive a mandatory closure notice. The governor also announced a 90-day moratorium on eviction across the state. Mass transit, take-out restaurants, and other essential services remain open.

Texas

Texas’ approach to the mitigation of the coronavirus has been referred to as a “patchwork system” according to the Texas Tribune. Governor Greg Abbott has instead giving cities, counties, school districts, and universities the directive to take whatever measures they feel necessary.