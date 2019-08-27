The Third Democratic Debate Is Coming, Here’s What You Need To Know.

Another day, another Democratic debate. The third debate is only weeks away, shortly thereafter to be followed by the fourth, fifth, and sixth debates. So many debates. So much time before November 2020.

As we inch ever closer to the 2020 presidential election, the field of candidates for the Democratic nomination has started to thin out—relatively speaking. Eric Swalwell and John Hickenlooper announced they were dropping out a few weeks ago, Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday, August 21 that he’s also dropping out to instead pursue another term as governor, and Seth Moulton dropped out on Friday, August 23. But it’s still a crowded race with at least 21 candidates in the running and only five and a half months left until the primaries kick off in Iowa.

If you haven’t locked in your opinions yet, the debates are the most viable way for you to get to know the field. Here’s everything you need to know.