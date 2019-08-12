Earlier today, Monday August 12, the Trump administration announced a new rule which would significantly curb legal immigration. This comes only 10 days after a terrorist gunned down 22 people in an El Paso Wal-Mart in response to what he considered an “invasion” of his country and less than a week after Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted a devastating raid on Mississippi poultry plants, taking into custody 680 undocumented individuals, leaving their children stranded and alone.

While experts acknowledge that this rule change has been a long time in the making (the administration tried to push it through Congress via the RAISE Act in 2017, and preliminary documents for the rule change leaked last October), the timing is nonetheless brutal.

Since he first announced his candidacy for president in 2015, Donald Trump has had an almost singular focus on immigration and has painted it in a negative light, to say the least — with a clear focus on poor people of color. He started his campaign by calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” and has promised to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it; he has also called undocumented individuals and asylum seekers at the southern border an “invasion.” And though he has spent most of his time harping on undocumented workers at the southern border in an August 2016 speech, he did also promise to hit legal immigration as well — telling an audience in Phoenix, “We will reform legal immigration to serve the best interests of America and its workers, the forgotten people. Workers. We’re going to take care of our workers.”

So what exactly is the Trump administration trying to do to legal immigration? We break it down.