What’s The Story Behind ShantyTok? TikTok’s Viral Trend And Community

If you live in an apartment complex or a college dorm, you might be wondering why it sounds like your neighbors are all screaming pirate songs at the top of their lungs during random hours. First of all, they’re called sea shanties not “pirate songs” — get it straight. Second, get ready to sing along. Because, as you’ve probably figured out by now, these joints are catchy. Like most music trends these days, we have TikTok to blame for this one. Sea shanties are all the rage on TikTok right now, so much so that a sub-community at TikTok has been created around the phenomenon, known as ShantyTok. But why are sea shanties resonating with people so strongly at this particular moment?

I Still Don’t Get It At first, ShantyTok might strike you — like everything on TikTok — as cringey as hell. But after a certain level of exposure, the songs become ridiculously infectious. Speaking personally, I’ve spent far too much time today talking like an old sea captain and saying shit like “yarr” out loud. In real life. So what is it about sea shanties that seem to be resonating so strongly with people? It’s really quite simple actually. According to the New York Times, who wrote a deep dive on the trend (which should tell you just how popular it’s becoming), sea shanties were originally sung by overworked sailors to create a sense of community and shared purpose on merchant marine vessels between the 1700s and 1800s. The shantyman would lead sailors in song as they worked as a way to distract them from the hardships (and boredom) of the seas. “If it wasn’t for TikTok, I would be so bored and claustrophobic… But it can give you a sense of having a group. You can collaborate with other people and make friends easily,” Evans told the New York Times. We feel that. Sounds a lot like quarantine, right? Aren’t we all like a captive crew, days blurring together as we toil away, looking for any way to pass the time? Sea shanties are providing millions of TikTok users with a sense of community they haven’t felt in some time, keeping us from slipping away into Willem Dafoe-in-The Lighthouse-levels of insanity.