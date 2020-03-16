Social distancing has just become… well, a little bit more distant — as the White House has issued new gathering guidelines for the next fifteen days. CNN reports that the new guidelines suggest that people avoid all gatherings of 10 or more people and to refrain from visiting bars, restaurants, and food courts. Several states across the country have already adopted similar measures as the coronavirus continues to spread by way of community infection. The guidelines have been officially dubbed, and we kid you not, “The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 Days To Slow The Spread.”

Just in case you’re not sure whose plan it is.

🚨🚨🚨 UPDATED guidelines from the coronavirus Task Force⬇️ 1. Schooling from home 2. Avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people 3. Avoid discretionary travel 4. Avoid eating/drinking at bars, restaurants, and public food courtspic.twitter.com/d2TFqbrlme — GOP (@GOP) March 16, 2020

Additionally, President Trump has indicated that as of Monday there are no current plans for a nationwide quarantine or curfew. “At this point, not nationwide, but there are some — you know, some places in our nation that are not very affected at all but we may — we may look at certain areas.” Things are changing on a near-hourly basis as America comes to grips with how to best handle the coronavirus outbreak.

According to CNN, when asked about his current response to the pandemic that is sweeping our country (and the world) and how he’d grade himself, Trump gave himself a 10.