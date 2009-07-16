10 Best Available Restricted Free Agents

While looking at the list of available unrestricted free agents is underwhelming, the group of restricted free agents is great. For a team in search of talent to add to their roster, making a stab at one of these guys could pay dividends. While Paul Millsap, Marcin Gortat and Jarret Jack have already signed offer sheets, here are the ten best available restricted free agents left:
1. David Lee – You already know that I’m huge fan of Lee’s and that I think he deserves to be paid this summer. Teams are crazy not to go after him at this point, even just to try and sign him for a year or two. Depending on whether or not the Jazz match for Millsap, the Blazers should definitely go after Lee.
2. Ramon Sessions – If there’s any guy on this list that just needs minutes to become a solid NBA player it’s Sessions. When given the chance, Sessions drops dimes like it’s going out of style. If a team is willing to take a chance, and the Bucks are ready to hand over the reins to Brandon Jennings, then Sessions should be starting elsewhere next season.
3. Raymond Felton – Another proven starting point guard who just hasn’t been amazing. While some people thought that DJ Augustin would steal his job, the Bobcats like playing the two alongside one another. I doubt the Bobcats let him go.
4. Linas Kleiza – This guys is unique. Unlike most foreign players, Kleiza played high school and college ball in the US, and has been a consistent role player for the Nuggets. For as many trades as Denver has made, whenever a team tries to pry away Kleiza they refuse to let it happen. You might have to overpay him a little bit to get him to leave the Rocky Mountains, but it could pay dividends in the end.
5. Glen Davis – Who doesn’t like Big Baby? After filling in for Kevin Garnett during the playoffs, all 29 GMs had to be thinking, “Did he just do that?” While at first the Celtics didn’t think they were going to be able to keep him, it seems as if the fervor had slowed down, allowing Danny Ainge to keep his guy in town.
6. Marvin Williams – For some reason no one is talking about Williams! Here’s a guy that has been averaging 14 and 6 for the past three years and perhaps everyone just assumes he’s content to stay with the Hawks. But if I was a GM in need of an athletic forward, the former No. 2 pick would be at the top of my list.
7. Nate Robinson – While the reports say the Greeks are offering him $5 million to play overseas, it appears no one is willing to pay that type of money to the two-time dunk champ this summer. In the office it’s split between people who think he’s a legit NBA player and one that is average at best. It seems GMs are the same way.
8. Jamario Moon – While his numbers aren’t crazy, Moon is another intangibles guy. He’s capable of having a big game, and can also be the guy to just do all the dirty work. Although he’s listed at 6-8, he plays much bigger, and can guard multiple positions. I’m surprised more contenders aren’t trying to take him away from the Heat.
9. Hakim Warrick – Although Warrick hasn’t been a beast like he was at Syracuse, averaging 12 and 5 the last three seasons isn’t bad. The Grizzlies have a lot of money tied up in salary so if you’re in need of a potential high flyer, you might be able to make it so Memphis doesn’t match.
10. Josh Childress – Although he decided to stay in Greece for the year, Childress is still a restricted free agent and garnered interest from both the Bucks and the Bobcats. If he has a huge year over there (potentially playing alongside Nate the Great), he could cash in next year.
Others available: Joel Anthony, Aaron Gray, Ryan Hollins, Ersan Ilyasova, Solomon Jones, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Steve Novak, James Singleton, C.J. Watson, Mario West
Restricted Free Agency sucks. Most of these guys are going to take the qualifying offer anyhow.
Raymond Felton is the best… but the best for a team to win is David LEE
Who doesn’t like Glen Davis? Me. I think Big Baby is just a fat guy who hits jump shots and thinks he is better than he is.
David Lee is over-rated. He is small for a PF/C by current NBA standards (his height and wingspan are more like Josh Smith, Mike Beasley, Lebron and nowhere close to Gasol, KG, Duncan, Bosh etc).
To me, Warrick, Moon and Williams are the cream of this crop. If I was managing the Hawks I would have let JSmoove go to Memphis last summer and happily plugged in Williams as his replacement. Marvin is a better shooter and doesn’t come with the baggage of Smoove.
Give me Childress…. Solid player
Steve Novak is the truth a big man that can shoot lights out
I would like to see sessions get to LA in a sign and trade for Farmar and Sasha. I mean we did get Pau for Kwame and a bag of dorritos
Dime I always enjoy the necessary references to Syracuse in your articles. They’re necessary to me anyway.
Keep reppin’ the 315.
Go ‘Cuse.
Pops Mensah-Bonsu is no longer a RFA, his QO was rescinded during the acquisition of Turkoglu…
I gotta admit, I’m intrigued by Ramon Sessions – would love to see him play for a relevant team.
Sessions to L.A. WOW. Pleaseeeeee make it happen. Now this is a basketball list. The Cavs need to take a look at Hakim Warrick. Talented talented player. Look at how Wade help make Moon relevant. Miami needs tinsley or sessions even Felton. Marcus Williams anybody. Mike Conley isn’t a N.B.A. players. The other’s available list again. Snor-Boring. LOL- Except for Pops Mensu.
@Sure
“Look at how Wade help make Moon relevant.”
Are you kidding? Moon was plucked from oblivion by Brian Colangelo and made himself a name throwing down big dunks and playing tough D in Toronto before being sent to Miami, where he played a bit and got injured…..but Wade thanks you for your love…
Kobeef stole the damn words outta my mouth.
Who doesn’t like Glen Davis? It’s not that I dislike him, it’s that I hate fat people. I also hate people who are being paid millions of dollars to do a job they don’t really have much skill at. I also hate idiots who think they are SOOOO much better than they are. I also hate people who shove little kids around.
Glenn Davis is a perfect storm of hatred for me. The guy’s jackknife jump shot looks makes him look like the flunky at Subway trying to fold a sub w/ 10x meat and cheese…just too much meat in the middle to make it look pretty.
I don’t really think there is anything to redeem him as a player or person.
BTW, what is up with Boston Celtics’ trainers? Almost everyone there but KG looks chubby and out of shape. Do they preach that lifting food into your yap counts as cardio?
What do you want Dime to do? Throw you a parade? So you post stuff on the site. Big deal. Anything relevant? Nope!
@Kobeef, ya but who watches the raptors? If anything he got some spotlight from his few seconds in the dunk contest but i’d say he def got more shine with the heat than he did his whole time in toronto considering toronto hardly has high lights. But he played community college ball so most people don’t expect a whole lot.
@Dime, people seem to forget what made david lee special in the first place. HE will never be anything other than a role player. What made him special is he put up decent numbers but at a freakisly low price. If you start paying him superstar money to put up those same numbers, he instantly becomes overrated. He was special because he was a bargin. Take that away and hes another high payed guy who you can’t really run a play for and is just there to rebound.
Post 17 Control is droppin’ knowledge. Word.
I’d take Novak in SECOND..
I’m not so sure that Moon deserves to be there. He was a great find, his rookie year everyone was hyped, cuz he played really well, and you could see the potential, everyone in Toronto was hyped for his 2nd season, everyone thought that’d he’d have put in crazy work in the offseason, worked on his handles (which needed it), his shot, etc.
Long story short, dude played like he took the summer off. The noteables hadn’t gotten any better, and he fell off. There weren’t too many people who were upset he was part of that deal, some that wished he’d have given a bit more to his development, and some who would’ve liked him to stay, cuz he is a good guy.
But bball wise, man, he just didn’t seem to have that drive.
bron42 is dead on about d-lee, but lee has beef now that the phrase “varejao money” exists
how did aaron gray get on that list?
i might take matt barnes over marvin williams and josh childress any given sunday . . .
that was a wild comment about the Boston trainers! outside of KG, rondo, and Jesus Shuttlesworth, the rest of there squad (The Truth included) are not very impressive physically.
in researching this last statement, i discovered that rasheeds oldest son looks like snoop dogg (evidence here – [www.nba.com])
So, LO doesn’t make the top 10 unrestricted free agents!?…………….BRILLIANT