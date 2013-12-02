The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Last Week

Counting down from last Saturday, it’s the 10 best dunks of the week, featuring a pair of windmills from the league’s top athletes and a few of the top posterizations of the early season, led by a rookie and a couple of newcomers.

*** *** ***

10. Serge Ibaka Dunks Over Andrew Bogut

The dunk by Ibaka is the highlight, but credit should be doled out to Kevin Durant, who showcases that improved passing ability with a perfect pocket pass to an open Serge in the lane.

Serge only needs a little bit of room for takeoff to punch it in over one of the league’s top post-defenders in Andrew Bogut, who arrives late to the challenge.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL