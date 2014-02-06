The 10 Best Individual Games Of The NBA Season

For only a half season, the NBA’s best players have put together some historic performances.

Already we have witnessed three 50-point games this year. We only witnessed two all of last year–Stephen Curry scoring 54 in the Garden and Carmelo Anthony scoring an incredibly difficult 50 in Miami.

It’s no easy feat, but these high scoring outputs are happening less and less frequently. The 62-point game by Carmelo was the first 60-point game in nearly five years, yet it occurred five times in a three-year span between 2004 and 2007.

Of course, scorers like Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Gilbert Arenas and Tracy McGrady, who scored those 60-point games, aren’t too common. Those four were also among rosters that didn’t exactly scream success, either.

It’s entirely possible for Kevin Durant to go for 60, but it’s not that easy with another scorer by his side. The same goes for Anthony, who spent portions of his career playing alongside shot-chuckers in Iverson and J.R. Smith.

Plus, it’s just rare to have one of those nights. Everything from hitting a bunch of three-pointers while still getting to the free throw line has to happen, as well as there being enough possessions, the score being close enough, and having teammates that are willing to give up the ball for essentially the entire game are necessities.

But this also goes beyond scoring. On top of having heavy scoring outputs, players who quality for the ten best individual games of the year have to be well-rounded, whether they’re grabbing rebounds, facilitating, or doing a little bit of it all.

It wasn’t easy, which is why we also created an honorable mentions list, but we were able to whittle it down to ten.

10. Chris Bosh vs. the Portland Trail Blazers

37 points: 15-26 overall, 3-3 3PT; 10 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 steals

There have been few times in the Big Three era where LeBron James has sat out in games due to an injury.

And yet, Chris Bosh seems to take advantage of it every time it happens. He scored 33 in a double-overtime win over Atlanta two years ago when both James and Dwyane Wade sat out, and he also hit a game-winning three-pointer against the Spurs last year with both sitting out, as well.

In a contest against Portland earlier this season, Bosh became the primary option with just LeBron out. Bosh took to this game as if it was person. Almost as if people were trying to say LaMarcus Aldridge was the clear-cut best power forward in the league.

Whatever reason it may be, Bosh put together one of his finest games in a Heat uniform. The 37 points he had were the second-most he’s scored with the Heat. Most of those 37 points came by way of midrange looks, where Bosh was automatic throughout the night.

Eleven of Bosh’s points came in the fourth quarter, where as we all know by now Bosh hit an incredible three-pointer over two defenders to give the Heat a one-point lead and the eventual victory.

9. Al Jefferson vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

40 points: 18-32 overall, 4-6 free throws; 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

With all the talk surrounding the likes of Lance Stephenson and Kyle Lowry missing out on the All-Star Game, there’s been little attention paid towards Al Jefferson.

Jefferson is averaging 19.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in his first year with the Charlotte Bobcats, who are in position to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2009 because of Jefferson.

He had the best game of his season come in a 40-point outing in a ten-point win on the road in Los Angeles. Equipped with arguably the best post game and best feet for a big man in the league, Jefferson made light work of the likes of Pau Gasol, Jordan Hill and Robert Sacre, none of whom are exactly noted for defense.

Even more impressive was Jefferson scoring 16 of those 40 in the fourth quarter to stave off any Laker comeback. Eight of those 16 came between the 4:42 and 1:24 marks of the final frame.