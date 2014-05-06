The 10 Best Moments From The NBA Playoffs So Far

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Portland Trail Blazers #San Antonio Spurs #Atlanta Hawks #Vince Carter #Paul Pierce #Russell Westbrook #Miami Heat #Michael Jordan #Video #LeBron James
05.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments
Good news: We are still very early into the conference semifinals, meaning there is still a lot more trash-talking to be had, buzzer-beaters to be made and dunks to be slammed for the rest of the playoffs.

Bad news: We are already in May at the conference semifinals, meaning in a little over one month the NBA season will be over. And that sucks.

In order to cope with this depressing reality, we count down the ten best moments from the playoffs thus far.

*** *** ***

10. Someone doesn’t like Brooklyn
Though the Raptors were eventually defeated in seven games, Toronto’s charismatic general manager Masai Ujiri’s choice of words prior to Game 1 of the team’s first-round series against the Nets were both surprising and an exciting way to kick off the playoffs.

To pump up the crowd at Maple Leaf Square, Ujiri screamed “F*** Brooklyn” into the microphone, resulting in thunderous applause.

9. The King one-ups The Greatest
LeBron James threw down a monster dunk on a fast break during Game 3 of the Heat’s series against the Bobcats, but it wasn’t the dunk that was as memorable as what the game’s best player did while slamming it home. Though he would later deny the action, it appeared like James stared down Charlotte owner Michael Jordan as he leaped up for the jam, an interesting but honestly extremely cool move from The King.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Portland Trail Blazers#San Antonio Spurs#Atlanta Hawks#Vince Carter#Paul Pierce#Russell Westbrook#Miami Heat#Michael Jordan#Video#LeBron James
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBROOKLYN NETSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSCHRIS ANDERSENdallas mavericksDAMIAN LILLARDDimeMagHouston RocketsINDIANA PACERSJeff TeagueJOSH MCROBERTSLeBron JamesMasai UjiriMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIAMI HEATMichael JordanMIKE CONLEYMike ScottOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL PIERCEPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSRUSSELL WESTBROOKsan antonio spursTORONTO RAPTORSvideoVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP