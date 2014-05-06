The 10 Best Moments From The NBA Playoffs So Far

Bad news: We are already in May at the conference semifinals, meaning in a little over one month the NBA season will be over. And that sucks.
In order to cope with this depressing reality, we count down the ten best moments from the playoffs thus far.
10. Someone doesn’t like Brooklyn
Though the Raptors were eventually defeated in seven games, Toronto’s charismatic general manager Masai Ujiri’s choice of words prior to Game 1 of the team’s first-round series against the Nets were both surprising and an exciting way to kick off the playoffs.
To pump up the crowd at Maple Leaf Square, Ujiri screamed “F*** Brooklyn” into the microphone, resulting in thunderous applause.
9. The King one-ups The Greatest
LeBron James threw down a monster dunk on a fast break during Game 3 of the Heat’s series against the Bobcats, but it wasn’t the dunk that was as memorable as what the game’s best player did while slamming it home. Though he would later deny the action, it appeared like James stared down Charlotte owner Michael Jordan as he leaped up for the jam, an interesting but honestly extremely cool move from The King.
