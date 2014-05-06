The 10 Best Moments From The NBA Playoffs So Far

Good news: We are still very early into the conference semifinals, meaning there is still a lot more trash-talking to be had, buzzer-beaters to be made and dunks to be slammed for the rest of the playoffs.

Bad news: We are already in May at the conference semifinals, meaning in a little over one month the NBA season will be over. And that sucks.

In order to cope with this depressing reality, we count down the ten best moments from the playoffs thus far.

*** *** ***

10. Someone doesn’t like Brooklyn

Though the Raptors were eventually defeated in seven games, Toronto’s charismatic general manager Masai Ujiri’s choice of words prior to Game 1 of the team’s first-round series against the Nets were both surprising and an exciting way to kick off the playoffs.

To pump up the crowd at Maple Leaf Square, Ujiri screamed “F*** Brooklyn” into the microphone, resulting in thunderous applause.

