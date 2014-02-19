The 10 Best NBA Players Who May Never Be All-Stars

Before the 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend, we knew which studs would be playing, but that was never the fun part. We’d rather talk about who should’ve made it. Did you really thinkdeserved to be an All-Star before? The season that Cousins is having still blows my mind that he didn’t make the All-Star team, although we all know why: His team is terrible.

Since the All-Star snubs continue to make a conversation, I’ve come up with a list of good players who may just be All-Star snubs for life. These players may not make it simply because of their age, personality, style of play, the team they play on, or competition–a few I almost listed included Josh Smith and Ty Lawson but I think eventually they’ll find a way to make at least one midseason team. Here is my list of ten good players who may never make an NBA All-Star team in their career.

10. Andrea Bargnani

Barganani has the size, but doesn’t quite have all the tools that a coach wants out of a seven-footer. He’s a versatile player who can stretch the floor for a power forward/center. Unfortunately, I see his style of play as a poor man’s Dirk Nowitzki when it comes to his offensive game. He isn’t as explosive and doesn’t post up as well one-on-one the way Nowitzki does. However, I still see him as a solid player who has the ability to prolong his NBA career for quite some years with his size and skill. What’s holding Bargnani back from being an All-Star is his defensive liability for a post player, lacking in the rebounding category. I mean, for a seven-footer–who’s playing in his eighth season–to only average 4.9 rebounds per game in his career is absolutely poor.

9. Ryan Anderson

I don’t care if you can shoot threes and play outside. It doesn’t matter if you can shoot the ball for someone who stands at 6-10. If your name is Ryan Anderson, there’s no way you’re making an All-Star team based off of your name alone and style of play. I feel bad because Anderson can flat-out score. He can shoot your team into games and keep them close being the best scorer on a bad team. He’s always a good candidate for the Three-Point Shootout each year. He was having a career year through 22 games with the Pelicans this season, averaging over 19 points and six rebounds per game. But if you get stereotyped as a role-playing, streak-shooter–as Anderson has–you aren’t going to make the All-Star team over guys like Kevin Love or Blake Griffin in the West. At the end of the day, it’s tough to see a guy like him as a West All-Star big man.

8. Kevin Martin

He’s been one of the best scorers in this game year in and year out. You can’t blame him for only averaging 14 points per night last season with Oklahoma City. We all know he came off the bench and played alongside Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Yet, at this point in his career, Martin won’t make an All-Star team as he’s aging and starting to hit the declining years in his career. He was a prolific scorer in Sacramento and even during his short few years in Houston. He never really got the exposure of playing on a winning team with a big fanbase, beyond his one year coming off the bench in OKC. Now he’s on yet another losing team in Minnesota, whose team belongs to Kevin Love. So despite shooting 42.6 percent from beyond the arc last season and nearly 40 percent in his career, he’s a little too old and it’s a bit too late. Martin won’t make an All-Star team–perhaps playing some defense could have helped his chances.

7. Brandon Jennings

It must be tough being Brandon Jennings these days. He didn’t get the offer he was looking for this summer, in addition to being left off Team USA a few years back because, as he claims, of his shoe deal with Under Armour. It took until mid July for Jennings to agree to a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons, who reportedly will pay him $25 million for three years, when he was looking for an offseason deal worth $12 million per year. But you can’t blame GMs, who really noticed the breakdown in his game.

All of these things going wrong for Jennings will only add fire to his flame, and put a bigger chip on his shoulder. I’m sure he’s disappointed that John Wall made the All-Star team before he did. As a talented scoring point guard, he really needs to learn how to take better shots and prove that he can be a leader of a winning team before being named an NBA All-Star. In my mind, he doesn’t have the tools yet to do that, and likely won’t ever make it once Derrick Rose and Rajon Rondo are back at full strength.