The 10 Biggest Storylines Of The NBA Season: The Return Of The Injured Superstars

Last season, a spate of injuries to some of the league’s biggest stars left an indelible mark on the NBA landscape. While certain injuries had dramatic effects on a team’s championship aspirations (), others mercifully helped to hasten the inevitable ().

Thanks to advances in sports science and medical technologies, players are recovering faster than ever before, but unrealistic expectations are often the unfortunate byproduct of these marvelous innovations. We live in a culture of now, and just as recovery times have dwindled, so too have our attention spans and our collective patience. We want things to happen instantaneously, and when they don’t, we occupy ourselves by making Internet memes out of once-beloved players (Derrick Rose).

But a summer of fun, sun, and some sorely-needed convalescence is sometimes just what the doctor ordered, and some of the biggest names on last season’s injury report will make their much-anticipated return during the 2013-2014 season.

Honorable Mentions: Lou Williams, Andrew Bynum, Anderson Varejao, Danilo Gallinari, Danny Granger

[RELATED: The 10 Biggest Storylines Of The NBA Season: The Battle For NYC]

*** *** ***

KEVIN LOVE

For Minnesota fans, the eternal winter of the soul got a little bit bleaker last season after Kevin Love broke his hand (twice!) and later underwent season-ending knee surgery, injuries that limited the former All-Star rebounding machine to just 18 total regular season games. Love and the Timberwolves — along with a fully-recovered Ricky Rubio and a re-signed Nikola Pekovic — will be looking to bounce back this year and thaw out those old playoff hopes that have been encased in ice for almost a decade now.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

RAJON RONDO

Poor Rondo. Thanks to a torn ACL, he was forced to sit idly by while the Big 3 era in Boston finally came to an end. First, his surrogate big brothers were shipped out of town to help usher in the rebuilding process, and then Doc Rivers, his stern-but-loving father figure, went out for a proverbial pack of smokes. On the bright side, it appears as if Danny Ainge is hedging his bets on the mercurial young point guard as the Celtics’ franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future.