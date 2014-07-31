10 High School Basketball Players Who Dominated The Summer Circuit

While skill academies and AAU tournaments continue to take place, talent on the grassroots level has been on full display this summer. The past two summers, we’ve seen big names such as, anddominate the high school basketball scene. And if recent weeks are any indication, we’re going to be treated to similarly gifted players over the next few years, too. The following 10 players have made the biggest splash on the summer hoops circuit, ensuring they’ll be among basketball’s household names in the near future.

Ben Simmons – Montverde Academy, Montverde, FL (Class of 2015)

Simmons is currently creating a gap between himself and other players in the country. The Aussie is proving that he is simply a different breed than most all of his peers. A solid 6-9 and growing, Simmons has committed to play for LSU after his senior season, where’s he’s poised to become the face of coach Johnny Jones’ program. Just take a look at what some notable recruiting experts had to say about Simmons recently.

I really don't think it's close for No. 1 in 2015. Ben Simmons. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 18, 2014

Not much Ben Simmons cannot do. Scores in variety of ways and is a tremendous passer. 6-8 Aussie looks like best player in country. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) July 18, 2014

Ben Simmons proving why he's considered the best player in the country. Absolutely dominating right now. — The EYBL Circuit (@D1Circuit) July 18, 2014

Ben Simmons just looked at the CP3 bench an yelled "It's easy!" Hard to argue; he's been dominant. #eybl #PeachJam — Jason Jordan (@JayJayUSATODAY) July 18, 2014

Simmons thrives on running the floor, and has made it clear that he’s more than just an elite athlete of late by showcasing an improved jumper and off-dribble game. He hasn’t been afraid to face any player on the summer circuit, and it showed when he had the chance to check LeBron James at the four-time MVP’s camp. One thing that Simmons will have to work on is his three-point shot; at this point in his development, he’s far from a legitimate threat from beyond the arc. Regardless, we’ll surely be hearing a lot about Simmons in coming years.

Jayson Tatum – Chaminade College Prep, St. Louis, MO (Class of 2016)

Tatum is a matchup nightmare for anyone on the high school level. He has prototypical size for a wing and appears poised to continue growing bigger and stronger. Tatum has been on a tear this summer and has every college coach you can think of on his trail. When the official rankings are done for the Class of 2016, I expect Tatum to top the list of prospects.

Ivan Rabb – Bishop O’Dowd High School, Oakland, CA (Class of 2015)

A product of Oakland, California, Rabb is the second coming of Chris Bosh and – along with Simmons – ranks as the best or second-best senior prospect in the country. In fact, Rabb already has my vote to be the first player taken in the 2016 draft. He has all the tools you want in a potential franchise big man. Rabb is a strong rebounder and boasts an impressive all-around offensive game, too. It is going to be interesting to see how his recruitment plays out, especially considering some of his Oakland Soldiers predecessors have moved southwest to attend Arizona (Stanley Johnson, Nick Johnson, Brandon Ashley).

