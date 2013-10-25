10 Hip-Hop Songs To Match 10 NBA Players

Dwyane Wade (photo. Jonathan Mannion)

The basketball culture expands further than the court, the players and their appearance. Music and basketball have also had their influence on each other through the years. As I scrounged the NBA this year, studying players and their style of play, I also happened to be listening to music. It’s simple, an easy comparison.

So, without further ado, here are 10 specific songs that completely match the style of certain NBA players.

BLAKE GRIFFIN

“Here Comes the Boom” – Nelly

I don’t think any song fits any player more perfect than “Here Comes the Boom” for Blake Griffin. It’s pretty self-explanatory. Griffin’s dunks have become the face of the Clippers, and a nightmare for many NBA players. It would be smart just to get out of Griffin’s way sometimes.

JOAKIM NOAH

“Bring the Pain” – Method Man

Chicago’s toughness starts on the shoulders of Joakim Noah, the enforcer. Players think twice about taking it to the lane because they know Noah will bring the pain. He plays hard 100 percent of the time and doesn’t let anyone walk over him.

NATE ROBINSON

“Not Afraid” – Eminem

It’s not about the size of the dog in the fight, it’s about the size of the fight in the dog. Nate Robinson can care less that he stand 5-9, because he has more heart than half of the players in the NBA. In the second round of the playoffs last year, Robinson showed he was not afraid of the big bad Miami Heat and LeBron James.

KOBE BRYANT

“Champion” – Flipsyde

The best champion of our generation, the Black Mamba, is none other than Kobe Bryant. No one works harder than Bryant, who has a few years left in the tank, and maybe one more championship. Bryant is a true champion.

PAUL GEORGE

“Remember the Name” – Fort Minor

After last year’s seven-game Eastern Conference Finals showdown, Paul George gave everyone a reason to remember his name. Despite playing in the small market of Indiana, George has blown up as one of the NBA’s best young stars.