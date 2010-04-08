10 Most Hated Players in the NBA

If only Radio Raheem was around to see this. Back in ’89, Do The Right Thing, Radio elaborated the concept of love versus hate with the assistance of five-finger rings and a big-ass radio.
He was talking about true hatred, the hate that begets stress and the type of violence that would eventually cost him his life. But today, the word “hate” in pop culture has been watered down to something more like criticism. Every small-time rapper, every wannabe “businessman,” every high school kid imagines they have thousands upon millions of “haters,” because not everyone has supported them. And if that fuels your success, fine. Just know the difference between true hate and petty hate.
LeBron James is the most hated man in basketball. And not on the level of somebody like Tim Donaghy, the symbol of corruption in the game, or Jerome James, the symbol of apathy, or Donald Sterling, the symbol of putting money over winning. LeBron is hated in that no matter how great he becomes, somebody is always there to nitpick his game and shout to the mountaintops that he’s not all that. If not truly hated, he is undeniably hated-on more than anyone else in the game today.
I don’t know when the tipping point was. Maybe it was when LeBron averaged like 40 points, 8 boards and 8 assists in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals and was still blamed for Cleveland losing the series. Maybe it was when he skipped out on the dunk contest. Maybe it was when ESPN compared him to Michael Jordan one too many times or ran the “Could LeBron play in the NFL?” feature one too many times. But at some point, LeBron vaulted Kobe Bryant — still the most polarizing figure in basketball since his supporters love him with a cult-like devotion — as the game’s most hated/hated-on figure.
Just watch. LeBron has already led his team to its second straight season of 60-plus wins, he’ll win his second straight MVP in a couple of weeks, but when he’s presented with that trophy — or worse, if the Cavs don’t win the championship — the haters will come swarming like fruit bats. It’s a shame, too, because we’re watching somebody who could realistically become the best player the NBA has ever had, and too many people can’t appreciate it.
The rest of the 10 Most Hated Players in the NBA…
1. LeBron James — Loved by media, coaches, players and fans who truly know the game. Hated by fans who feel he’s been given too much too soon.
2. Kobe Bryant — Bounced back from being hated by media to being loved. May still be hated by players and coaches. Fans are split. The one person on the list whose game is respected by all, his personality just causes the divide.
3. Manu Ginobili — Hated by opponents and fans for his flopping and general knack for being a thorn in one’s side. Loved by teammates. If you want to know why soccer still isn’t catching on in mainstream America, it’s because every soccer player acts like Manu.
4. Vince Carter — Hated by the entire city of Toronto and possibly all of Canada. Critics get on him for settling for jump shots, even though every other high-flyer before or after Vince has been encouraged to adjust their game eventually and take more jumpers. Call him soft, call him lazy, but then he drops 40 or gives you a game-winner and your point becomes moot.
5. Nate Robinson — Hated by his own coaches, hated by jaded fans. I like Nate, and I’m not saying he’s an All-Star or even a starter in the League, but where people usually want to see the little guy succeed, it seems people want Nate to fail. When he was picked No. 1 on Eric Snow’s list of all-time dunking point guards, haters harped on the idea that he doesn’t have that many in-game dunks, and downplayed the fact that he’s the only player in history to win three NBA dunk contests. However, there wasn’t much mention of how Spud Webb didn’t have many in-game dunks, either.
6. Tracy McGrady — Hated by media and fans who wanted him to do more with the talent he was blessed with and spend less time on the injured list. I still contend that at his peak, T-Mac was right on-par with Kobe, but it’s hard to argue for him for too long when he’s never been out of the first round of the playoffs. Hall of Fame talent; jury is still out on whether it translated to a Hall of Fame career.
7. Carlos Boozer — Hated by fans in Cleveland who feel he stabbed their team in the back, love/hate relationship with fans in Utah who appreciate his talent but don’t really trust him, hated by neutral fans who feel he’s overrated. Tough to argue with 20-and-10 numbers, though. A Dime reader commented the other day that Boozer was handed “an All-Star career” by Deron Williams, even though Booz was selected for the U.S. Olympic team while D-Will was still in college.
8. Kevin Garnett — Once universally loved, recently hated by non-Celtics fans. It was the ring. When KG finally won the championship we all wished he would win someday, his perception went from that of the underdog warrior to a bully now that his team was the top dog.
9. Allen Iverson — Hated by media, possibly by teammates, likely by coaches, and now a growing number of fans. Even more startling than fans turning on KG was how so many of them turned on A.I. when things started to go downhill for him. Could you call him a ball-hog? Sure. Selfish? OK. Immature? I see where you’re coming from. But any basketball fan who grew up without a silver spoon in their mouth and is of “normal person” size has some love for Iverson, even if he’s disappointed you along the way. The worst example of hating I’ve seen on Iverson was when someone argued “anybody” could have accomplished what he did in the League. My response: So why didn’t just “anybody” do it?
10. Rajon Rondo & Shawn Marion (tie) — The symbol of being underappreciated by people who only look at scoring. True: Rondo can’t shoot and Marion can’t create his own shot. But to say Rondo is only considered an All-Star player because he’s had Pierce, KG and Ray, or that Marion is only considered an All-Star because he’s had Nash, Kidd and Marbury, is just dumb. Watch how Rondo passes the ball, watch how he creates havoc defensively, watch how he rebounds for a point guard. His Hall of Fame teammates aren’t doing that for him. Watch how Marion rebounds like a PF while playing the three, watch how he defends PG’s and fours equally well, watch how he is the straw stirring his team’s drink without having a single play run for him. The point guards he’s played with aren’t doing that for him. Maybe “hate” is too strong of a word for Rondo and Marion, but they could definitely use some more appreciation.
Rasheed wallace didnt make the list. So nobody hates him? I think he should be #0
You forgot to mention that Boozer is hated by the Chinese because he has a weird head…
You also neglected to mention Timmy Duncan and the souless looks he gives when he’s called for a foul.
I hate Anderson Varajeo!!!
A most hated list… and Sasha Vujacic isn’t on it? Blasphemy, Austin… blasphemy.
And I don’t give a damn… imma hate as much as I can at Bron. Deep inside I’m just plain jealous at his natural abilities and also quite in aww. When he wins his first chip… I’ll mellow out a little. But I’ll still hate on him for the simple fact that I love MJ that much and he still got his fair share of unwarranted hate. Just passing the buck I guess. :)
Don’t get me wrong though. Bron deserves all the hate he can muster. It’s a true sign of a serious star when there are just as many people wanting you knocked down than lifted up. It goes with the territory.
It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Austin’s #1 the best in the game… and then #2 and #3 perennial champs.
Where the hell is Anderson Valgina? 50+ million, and he might have the least amount of actual basketball skill in the entire NBA.
Stephan Jackson would be on the list if he were more relevant.
Don Nelson should be on the list, even though he’s a coach.
Hedo will BE the list if he plays another year as bad as he did this year…he might actually have the entire country of Canada declare war on him (and we are peace loving people).
I LOVE the Manu comment, that is spot on, 100%. You should have mentioned that he even flops in a COMMERCIAL! He’s playing satan or some bullshit, and he tries to draw a charge? Really? Against satan?
KG deserves MORE hate. The guy went from a real stand up guy to a complete douche bag in less than a year. It’s almost like he got one of those freak head injuries that completely changed his personality. His horrible douche bag personality has pretty much infected the whole team, and maybe even the whole city of Boston (Boston fans aren’t as stupid as NY fans, but they are pretty douchey for the most part. Celts Fan excluded).
Tmac WAS better than Kobe, and probably the best in the NBA for a span there…
Allen Iverson has had the greatest negative influence on basketball of any one person in the history of basketball. Every single stupid, fat, and short idiot who hops on a pickup court wearing 3 elbow sleeves, a headban, jacking shots and not passing is a result of AI’s influence. I hope he rots in hell for grief he has personally caused me.
My biggest complaint w/ Lebron is all of his flaunting and posing and dancing without having won anything. Remember when people asked what would happen if someone dared to dance like Lebron in the 80’s? Someone would’ve put him on his ass and knocked him out.
Pretty good list.
Boozer is number one on my list because he thinks he is just a little better than he really is. Definitely an all-star, but franchise guy I am not sure. He did the Jazz dirty by wanting a trade cuz the team was playing badly-why can’t he be the one that helps the team turn it around? or he should just bring his regular season play into the playoffs, cuz he plays average come postseason.
I agree with TMac. I remember watching Orlando at Staples when TMac was with them. I realistically thought TMac was slightly better than Kobe and could be for a while. If only his body kept up.
People should appreciate Iverson for what he’s done.
I agree with Rondo and Kobe.
Jury still out for me on LeBron. He is the MVP, but people need to wait a little while longer to jump on his “best player ever in the game” thing. I remember before 2000, great players were remembered for taking their team to the championship and winning. The only exceptions to me on the great non-championship player list are Ewing, Barkley, Stockton, and Malone (freakin Jordan).
HHAHAA even THIS list ranks LeBron too high!!! Hated more than KOBE?!?! Get outa here
@ AB…
The tipping point, for me, was when they started calling him ‘King James’ before he did a damn thing in the League!!!
I think that all that jock riding from the media gave him a sense of entitlement that shows up in arrogance and poor sportsmanship.
As much as I dislike Kobe Bryant, he earned his place in the top tier. He wasn’t handed anything…he took it, and I have to respect him for that.
My favorite player, D-Wade, put a team with 3 HOFers on his back and got them rings, and I think he’s still seen as a step below Lebron and Kobe.
Stephon Marbury should be on this list also, people hate this guy he had great numbers throughout his career made some young dumb moves but changed his game and his attitude and the knicks threw a bus on his chest, then the vasaline and weed thing came about…Tim Duncan,Lamar Odom..
all time list….
Isiah Thomas
Every Boston Celtic Ever
Reggie Miller
Amen, Control. Good post, especially on Allen Iverson.
i think KB24 is most hated
@fallinup-
Sasha doesn’t do anything to be hated, he doesn’t even play.
@control-anderson stopped floppin, so I don’t see any more reason for him to get hated on.
the TMac better than Kobe for a short amount of time, yes.
the Iverson thing, I GOT TO BACK UP AI on this- given his entire life off the court as well as on into perspective, many should consider him to have been good for the league. did he make dumb choices, yes. but I think he did a lot of good for the game. I am certain he got TONS of fans into the game of basketball right after the MJ era. if he didn’t do any good, then NO ONE would have or would still be wearing the headbands, the braids, the arm sleeves, OR the LONGER shorts.
LeBron James is the greatest basketball player I have ever personally seen. Having said that, hate will always come towards greatness, but in sports its weird.
Take for example, Lionel Messi, the greatest soccer player in the world as of now. He destroyed a team this week single handedly and knocked them out of soccer’s equivalent of the World Series. However, NO ONE hates him. Not even the team he knocked out, or to some extent even their bitter rivals Real Madrid, fans dont hate him. He is a model professional.
I think LeBron brings some of that hate upon himself. His antics on the sideline piss me off as well even though I am a huge fan, that nonsense about if he cant wear 23, no one should and the other day when he showed brazen disrespect to other players by saying if he really wanted to he would be able to win the scoring title each year. I dont doubt it but why say that? There is a fine line between accepted arrogance or a killer instinct and just outright cockiness, which that fell into.
Similar to Kobe, comparisons to MJ and the media hype will also play a huge part. ESPN have to hype him, as he is the premier attraction of the league now. But if LeBron acted with a bit more humility he wouldnt be so hated. I think a stronger coach like Jerry Sloan would not tolerate that crap he pulls on the bench. However, on the flip side a stronger coach would derailed his game a bit, I think. Why? A stronger coach would still want his ideas on the floor and not handing LeBron freedom like Mike Brown has. Terrible coach that Mike Brown is, but I think he has been great for LeBron in his development to the point now a stronger coach would not effect him. 3 years ago he may have done.
CP3 should be up there, as well as Tim Duncan and Tony Parker but I’m a Suns fan!!!
Forgot about Sasha Vujacic and maybe Raja Bell for Laker fans!
@Control
Man you had me laughing with those comments about AI. I’m not a huge AI fan, but I definitely respect what that guy did when he was in the NBA. On the other hand, there are WAY too many jackasses that think they are Iverson in pickup games. And I would argue that the real AI passes a hell of a lot more than those wannabes…
Are you guys serious?? Most people don’t hate lebron for the fact that “no one can come close to mj” as there are other players that could be labeled the “Greatest”.
The fact is, if you seen the eastern conf. finals last year, you would see that lebron got those 40 points off of aroun 20 free throws A GAME. That’s unheard of. What’s even more amazing, is that most of the fouls called were of the “incidental contact” that occurs on every play. Players will be bumped or nudgeed, but every time someone touches lebron, there will be a foul call.
Anyone with a brain saw clev/washington where lebron travels 5 steps with the ball for the winner. The ref’s WILL Hold their whistle, and the only way for lebron to win a series is with his “history-in-the making” free throws. I mean cmon, you know somethings up with the special treatment from officials if every cleveland playoff game..lebron will be at the line every other MINUTE. IT slows down the game tremendously, and is boring as hell. EXAMPLE: see MIAMI/DALLAS finals. No one, I mean NO ONE, should be going to the line 25 times in a 48 minute game. that’s unreal.
i actually liked it when lebron said he could win the scoring title every year. its always a double edged sword- we want athletes to be honest, but we doubt their sincerity when they’re being too “business” and political.
my big gripe w/ lebron is that imo, the main reason he is so good is b/c he hit the genetic lottery- and i dont like that. granted, he does work hard etc, and its not a great reason not to like him, but i want my superstars to be workaholics like kobe- to spend lifetimes honing their shot like jj reddick or ray allen. lebron was given athletic ability that just trumps the game straight out.
yes, hes got great bball iq- great court vision- but he still would not be nearly the player he is now if it wasnt for his freakish athleticism
I seem to remember Carmelo being hated on alot. Lebron is great and all and sometimes I do feel that I’m missing out on a great career, but I cant stand the constant _-_- riding by the media and nba.
Those saying t-mac was better than kobe in his prime must not have watched any of the magic vs laker games. because kobe owned t-mac constantly.
I don’t really like this list cause it has some of the greatest names in basketball ever. And for the fucker who said Iverson had the greatest negative influence on basketball FUCK YOU!!!… don’t have to love the players on the list, but I have no reason to hate them and everyone has to give them their respect
I hate LeBron because his stated aim was to be the richest Not to be the best. Plus you folks that forget the fucker got his ass swept. When he stops putting his head down and running into folks to get the foul i’ll stop hating.
I hated MJ when he was all about scoring and liked him when he became all about the winning.
uros
You do realize the irony of reading an article that is titled “10 most hated players in the NBA” and then whining (yes, you are whining, you lil’ baby) about having no reason to hate anyone?
At the same time you are saying there is no reason to hate, and everyone has to give them respect, but then you are telling some guy who has an opinion about AI that is different than yours to fuck off?
You are a sweet blend of ironic and idiotic.
-lebron changing his jersey # for sales
-lebron for dancing during games
-lebron for saying “i can be the scoring leader whenever i want to be, score as many points as i want to”
-lebron for not being sportsmanlike during last years conference finals
should i go on?
LMAO
Let me say this as a Laker fan..
Kobe Bryant is the most hated man in basketball..
Players hate him, THE NBA ITSELF hates the man, and the fans are downright retarded when it comes to the man lol
I think when people SPEAK on Lebron its more of us not wanted to get in line with the rest of zombies and declare the man the best ever when he gets helping hands EVERYWHERE..
LMAO.. Lebron at #1.. Only people who hate Lebron are the fans are tired of dude shooting 15+ FT’s a game..
And example of the media circus that is Lebron James and why certain fans hate the OVERHYPE machine..
Last year after Lebron hit that game winner over Orlando a crew of NBA figures interviewed Lebron and MAGIC JOHNSON says some shit like,
“welcome to the club of being a certified clutch performer.. how does it feel to be mentioned in the same breath of MJ, Bird, etc, etc”
That shit made me throw up in my mouth.. Lebron hits ONE buzzer beater in the playoffs EIGHT YEARS INTO HIS CAREER and all of a sudden he can be mentioned in the same breath as Bird, MJ and Magic as far as being a killer in the playoffs??
LMAO, hows is Lebron the most hated on player in the NBA when the NBA loves the man.. Fans are blind to favors he receives everynight.. And the media LOVES THE MAN..
The most hated because a fraction of fans dont buy that bullshit??
GTFOH lol
very snooty list, if someone dislikes a player on it, its because ‘they don’t know basketball’ like the author
HATE LEBRON AND ABSOLUTELY FUCKING HATE KOBE. USED TO LIKE KG UNTIL I SAW HIM BEING A COMPLETE ASSHOLE DURING PRIMETIME CELTICS GAMES. I DO NOT UNDERSTAND ALL THE IVERSON HATE. I LOVE ALLEN IVERSON (NO HOMO) DONT GIVE A FUCK.
@ Hucklebuck
The Fab 5 are the reason for the long shorts, not AI.
yao ming gets hated on a lot
@ Michael:
T-mac in his prime was every bit as good a ball player as Kobe and probably more athletic. He had the tools to be one of the best ever. His heart and mental toughness were the only aspects of his game ever in question. Thats what separated Kobe from him.
Oh and by the way, Varajeo needs to be on this list. Unquestionably the easiest player to hate in the L…
CP3 deserves to be on this list, I have some hate for that dude
Kobe is still number one but I have to admit I have learned to appreciate his game as he ages
Bron is great player but he hasn’t seperated himself (IMO) from Kobe, Melo, Wade to be called the best player in the game
As for T-Mac, without question for 3+ he was hands down the best player in the league. I missed the Mac of old now its just an old mac
TOP TEN MOST JUSTIFIABLY HATED
Dalembum – they don’t have post up moves in Haiti
Eddie House – if he aint shooting the 3, what’s he good for?
Sheed – somebody said it earlier this season, looks like he should be fixing my car
Hedo – the NBA version of a LARCENY FELON
Curry, the Eddy version – the nba version of EXTORTIONIST…what does he know that we don’t??? Damn, he getting money for NUTTIN. props…but a pinch of hate to go with it
DFish – i hate the fact that he can’t gaurd a pg under the age of 25
24 – still hits GAME WINNING BIG SHOTS after going 3 for 14 with 1 assist
23 – still tripping over that DUMB AZZ THREE he jacked up when he could’ve LEBRONSMASHed his way to the cup or dump it off to Antawn for the ez 2
TJ – the bad child that doesn’t get it until reprimanded. lil’ kids, that’s expected. professional ballers, not so much
Nate – i learned very early that if you’re short then cocky is the LAST personality trait that you should have.
Some reason ‘confidence’ and ‘short-height’ translates into some extension of the Napoleon complex and bigger folk don’t like that about us short folk, Nate. But guess what?? F*** da haters! lol
Dime had a feature in one of the magazines last year (I think?) about the jewelry some guy makes for NBA players. There was a chain he made for Lebron that had the words “Ohio’s savior” or something like that on it. Dime maybe you can dig that up and post it for us?
King of the 3/4 court shot, maybe. But let’s hold off on the other stuff for now.
I don’t hate Kobe’s game. I actually love his skills on the court. What I hate about him is his swagger. What a damned entitled dude. Too much arrogance in one person.
Kobe said he would have gone to Duke if he went to college. He’d fit right in: Duke is full of kids who are full of themselves.
I don’t hate LeBron. But I don’t like him either. He makes my jaw drop in awe, but I can’t help but feel like his success was pre-destined. The kid won the genetic lottery; it’s not like he wins with talent that he’s acquired from hard work and practice. Take his athleticism out of the equation and what does he really do better than most any other franchise guy?
As a regular dude who’s studied the intricacies of the game, spending countless hours refining my footwork and jumper, always trying to better myself so I can out-smart (instead of overpower) anybody on the court, I can’t identify with LeBron. He’s a freak, and a phenom, and no matter what I do I can never play, much less win, the way he does.
Add to the list of things for Vince Carter, he’s weak in the clutch
The jury is not out on T-Mac, he doesn’t have a hall of fame career, mainly because he was always injured. Also, was he ever that great of a defender or was he just a prolific scorer?
Add to the list for KG he takes too many 18 ft jumpshots for a power forward, doesn’t attack the basket enough, never led his team to a title, only got one on someone else’s team, and like Vince sucked in the clutch.
Allen Iverson should be higher on this list, when Kobe was the most polarizing figure in the league, most of those years AI was number 2.
Why is Dirk No-Win-Ski on this list?
You think KG acted like a douche when he won a chip? Just wait til LeBron wins one. You haven’t seen a true douche yet…
No CP3?
No Big Baby?
No Veragina?
No Eddy Curry?
Fisher?
VujaBITCH?
He-Don’t Turkoglu?
What does it with Lebron for me, is the “Chosen1” and King James tattoos… And the fact he talks about himself at the 3rd person… And that he chose #23, etc…
Isn’t that a bit much?
I would just like to see the guy be a little bit more humble.
Kobe took the league
LeHYPE had the league given to him in his sophmore year in high school.
Instead of this article, DIME should seriously contemplate to make a list of Lebron’s biggest dick riders (cough Doug Collins, David Stern, mike fratello, Austin Burton, and the douche on NBA.COM who always puts pics of lebron next to MJ and oscar cough cough)
lol @ post 23
that ish was funny
2nd off, TMac was never better than Kobe
. I’ll give it an on par with each other for about 2-3 seasons. While McGrady was puttin up big numbers between 2001-2004 with that weakass Orl squad, Kobe was takin advantage of playin with Shaq and coppin rings. When Shaq got traded is the best comparison of In their primes Kobe and McGrady and I don’t wanna hear that McGrady’s teams in the weakass east was any worse than Kobe’s disgustin squads with Smush and Kwame. You get up 3-1 on Detroit then spew that shit about “finally gettin outta the first round” then get wrecked then come out and admit that you didn’t go all out then u deserve what u got. The best comparison I can make between those two is that whenever they played each other, Kobe took McGrady’s lunch money. Reference the game in Orlando when McGrady hit that lucky floater and Kobe screamed for the rock comin back. Right wing. Stared at him. Took a couple dribbles and crushed it ANGRILY. technical foul…
[www.youtube.com] (#6)
Please squash that shit about him bein more athletic. For every McGrady circus shot and dunk, I can find a Kobe one that tops it. Point Blank. McGrady had a couple good years carryin Orlando, but he was NEVER better than Kobe…..that is all
Pt 3 – Hedo gonna climb this list and could catch Vince in Canada as the singlemost responsible dude for Bosh leavin. Dude was the big free agent pickup and if he has an average year, Raps are top 4 in the east. Shit, they were creepin up on Atlanta after the all-star break without him. Imagine if he showed up……..punk
@sh!tfaced … too funny! KG’ll be ok but you’re right on LeBron … can’t wait for his meltdown. Cpaul is a Chihuahua. 2 LALs is fine + The Kill Bill Mamba. Get the Freedarko Book “The Macrophenomenal Pro Basketball Almanac” for informed Player call outs
@sparkjay23
Michael Jordan was still all about scoring when he won. No one thought the leading scoring of the NBA lead a team to a championship but Jordan. Shit during all 6 finals MVPs he won 6 scoring tittles
i can’t understand people hating on all these players. who cares what they do off the court, or how they act. I judge players strictly for what they do on the court, during game time. if they play well, i respect that. if they suck, i dont like the player. anyone commenting on this post who hates on any of these players should take a step back and realize that these are the best basketball players on the planet. they would destroy you with ease at any time on the court. You cant tell me that when you watch lebron or kobe play you arent amazed. love them or hate them, they are skilled.
Agree on Lebron, I hate the guy’s clowning and prancing on the sidelines, I hate how he gets away with constant traveling and and I hate that ugly jumper of his.
Tmac and iverson are done in this league, no hate just don’t care.
Except for canada, nobody really hates carter.
Kobe and KG earned my respect after winning their repective rings. but yea, I hate those guys in the past.
Ginobili, scola, varejao should be shot on sight for flopping.
I have nothing against boozer, rondo and nate.
My most hated players/coaches/owners: mark cuban(talks a lot), mavs asst coaches(douchebags), jason terry(thank god someone broke his face), shawn marion(in phoenix, he thought he was better than amare), barea(cause he’s a midget), Lou amudson(face you wanna punch), mo williams(I hope someone will break his face), boobie gibson(face you wanna punch), steve nash(most overrated 2-time MVP)
I also hated vujabitch and farmar, but now don’t care.
i dont think people hate Lebron, i think people hate what the media MADE of him. You cant hate his game,cuz he is great
But the media,crowned him too early and then he became a lot more cocky, he started to make the stupid dancing and stuff.
But again you cant hate his Game. in my opinion is all because of the media
The media and even u slam guys gotta understand, dude still NOT A CHAMPION.
but is he great? Hell yeah
going to be one of the greatests ever? no doubt
clyde,dominique,malone,barkley,ewing the were all great but mike was the Great one because of the RINGS
Same thing here ,Lebron is great, but Shaq, Duncan and Kobe got the rings
Maybe hating means the best.Make people remenber…
This is my personal list
1)Hedo Turk
2)Michael Redd
3)Sasha Vujacic
4)Andre Blatche
5)Kobe Bryant (only when he flops specially on jumpshots)
6)Gilbert Arenas
7)Mike James
Datdood just said the smartest thing i’ve ever heard on this website. Who cares about what they do off the court, all u should care bout is what happens on-court. Stop acting like these players wifes worried bout his demenor or the way he acts. all this talk bout lebron not working hard to be who he is today is crazy talk. You dont become 6-8 255 with blazing speed, hops, good j, etc without putting in major work everyday. Guys like james white who has slightly more leaping ability than bron cant even make the 12th spot on a nba squad, anybody who really understands basketball knows that the most athletic player isn’t the best player. Take away lebron athletic ability and he still a top 3 passer and becomes more like karl malone was. So stop the hate and appreciate the game.
austin, you know he travels every time he drives to the basket right?
definately didnt even know lebron was hated, yet number 1? maybe it is just portland but kobe is the most hated man in the gameand even since manu slapped that bat he hasnt been hated on as much.
1. Poof Poof Lopez (prick)
2. Caveman Lopez (prick)
3. Kirk Hinrich (plays like a prick)
4. Bobby Simmons (Cancerous)
5. Kris Humphries (Lopez-lite)
6. Farmar (No role player should have a smirk like that)
7. Kwame Brown (pffffft)
8. Brad Miller (whiny doof)
9. Shaq (bitter and unfunny)
10. Kendrick Perkins (prancing around like a big gay bully)