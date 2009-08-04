10 NBA Games to Watch This Season

With the release of the official NBA schedule this afternoon, we cruised through to pick out 10 must-see games this season:

Oct 27 â€“ Celtics @ Cavaliers â€“ Both teams open their season in what should be a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup. It will also be the first official game for Shaq as LeBron‘s sidekick and Rasheed Wallace as the cranky, three-point shooting addition the Big 3.





Nov 7 â€“ Grizzlies @ Clippers â€“ The 2009 NBA Draft’s No. 1 & No. 2 picks face off against each other in what is sure to be the first of many games that Blake Griffin tries to cram some vicious dunks all over Hasheem Thabeet.



Nov 13 â€“ Warriors @ Knicks â€“ Stephen Curry has his first professional game at MSG against the fans that so badly wanted their Knicks to select him on draft night.

Dec 25 â€“ Cavaliers @ Lakers â€“ On Christmas day, the NBA gives the gift of watching the two best players in the league go head-to-head. It’ll be fun watching this potential NBA Finals preview and which Nike Puppet will come out with the win.

Jan 29 â€“ Nuggets @ Thunder â€“ Two of the NBA’s best pure scorers in Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant will get after it in what should be one of the highest scoring games of the year.

Jan 18 â€“ Magic @ Lakers â€“ The Magic get their first shot at revenge for their NBA Finals loss against the Lakers in this Stapes Centers visit. Both Vince Carter and Ron Artest will get their first taste of the new Magic and Lakers rivalry.



Jan 27 â€“ Jazz @ Portland â€“ Both the Jazz and the Trail Blazers are young teams hoping that retaining Paul Millsap and singing Andre Miller can push their respective teams up to the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

Feb 10 â€“ Heat @ Hawks â€“ Dwyane Wade visits Phillips Arena seeking revenge for last year’s playoff series loss against an exciting Atlanta Hawks team.

Mar 5 â€“ Hornets @ Spurs â€“ The Hornets and Spurs will be battling for playoff position as they still try to prove that they’re contenders in the West.

Apr 13 â€“ Celtics @ Bulls â€“ Both the Celtics and Bulls will be jockeying for some sort of playoff position at the end of the season. The Rajon Rondo/Derrick Rose point guard battle is sure to be one of the NBA’s best point guard rivalries for years to come.

What matchups did we miss? Let us know…