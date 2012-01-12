10 NBA Players Who Improved Their Bodies Over The Offseason

We kept this list weight-related because even if it never becomes known to the public, there are a heck of a lot of players putting up countless jumpers to expand their range or work on new mechanics. Now that we have some results to investigate, let’s see whose offseason work is paying off.
Andrew Bogut
Bogut reported to camp a reported 10 pounds lighter this season. The plan was for him to become quicker and thus contribute more offensively. Last year he averaged 12.8 points per game and in five games so far this season, he’s up to 14.2. Some of that can be attributed to his health as that nasty elbow injury becomes a distant memory, but for now his offseason work seems to be paying dividends.
Chris Bosh
Although Bosh only added five to ten pounds of muscle, it could wind up doing wonders for both his team and game. The Heat, who are thin at the five, can now afford to play a little smaller and let Bosh utilize his quickness as a center for small spurts. His goal is to average 10 rebounds a game, saying “There shouldn’t be a season where I don’t average 10 rebounds.” In seven years in Toronto he averaged 10 boards just three times and his 19.4 points and 8.1 rebounds this year are right on par with last year’s 18.7 and 8.3. Looks like Bosh will be back to the drawing board next summer.
Amar’e Stoudemire
It seems a little odd that in an offseason spent resting a sore back that you can add 15 pounds of muscle, but if anyone could pull it off it would be Amar’e Stoudemire. The improved weight hasn’t exactly helped Amar’e personally so far, but the Knicks are improving with their defense and rebounding, ranking No. 12 in points allowed and 21st in rebounding. It seemed a little pointless for Amar’e to gain this muscle as he was already one of the most jacked players in the league, but for Knicks fans who think of the words “weight gain” synonymously with Eddy Curry and Jerome James, a little extra muscle won’t hurt anybody.
Josh Smith
J-Smoove was the greatest benefactor of the extended offseason as he was able to use the extra time to shed 30 pounds. When this was first reported I was a little worried about Smith being out-muscled on the block and perhaps losing out on some rebounds. However, his average of 8.5 boards per game is right on par with last year’s 8.5 and his career average of 7.8. His new physique allows him to spend more time at the three, thus keeping him on the court longer while Al Horford locks down the four.
Roy Hibbert
Roy Hibbert used his time wisely this offseason, putting on 15 pounds, while also working out with future Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. Said Hibbert of Duncan, “He taught me a lot of things, in terms of things I’m not comfortable with, like turning and facing, shooting off the glass and just working on things that are out of my comfort zone.” Hibbert and the Pacers are off to a hot start (14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks) and if Hibbert starts showing off the patented Tim Duncan bank shot, look for him to be in the running for the Most Improved Player Award.
Umm… DeMarcus Cousins? Watch a Kings game every once in a while, Christ. Amar’e makes this list for nothing, but DMC misses out?
I dont think BYnum’s career loq is 11.3 points per game. That may be his 2nd or 3rd highest.
No Borris Diaw? Pppfff.
@Willis,
Um I watched the Kings play the Bulls and No the F^ck DMC hasn’t lost weight. dude still looks the exact same.
@DIME
Kevin Love not only changed his body, dude is much more athletic now. Watching him chase down a loose ball, beating out 2-3 guards and turn it into a powerful dunk the other day was amazing. Only because he’d never even attempted anything like that before. He’s also much more quicker on defense, doing a great job of moving his feet to get in position.
@Reg haha You’re right. Glaring omission there on Fat Magic. He’s a model for all of these players…
Amar’e is noticeable, Kevin Love extremely noticeable(faster to the ball and dunks on people more), and Kendrick Perkins are all obvious. Bosh put on maybe 8 pounds after there were rumors he had put on 20 pounds.
As for guys you forgot: Caron Butler, Hedo Turkoglu, Spencer Hawes, Ryan Anderson, Melo all came in looking fitter than ever.
These guys should all try to emulate George and grow 2 inches.
Why the hell isn’t DeMarcus Cousins up there? Dude has slimmed down and better conditioning
How the hell do you gain 15 lbs of muscle, pure muscle, in a few months without taking banned substances? Is that even possible?
@4m
If they ever started testing the NBA for HGH there will be a TON OF PLAYERS in some serious trouble. It’s amazing to me that it gets overlooked so much.