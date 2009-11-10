10 NBA Teams Want Stephen Jackson

While most NBA malcontent chemistry killers would seem to warrant permanent exile these days, it looks like it’s just the opposite for Stephen Jackson as Yahoo! Sports is reporting that as many as 10 teams have expressed interest in acquiring him.

If it was just a matter of picking him up and putting him in the mix, bringing in S-Jack would probably be a no-brainer for lots of teams (when he’s into the team and wants to be there, by all accounts pretty much everybody loves playing with Jackson). There’s one huge obstacle though.

Actually, there are millions of obstacles.

From the article:

The seriousness of their level of interest remains questionable. Jackson has three years and $28 million remaining on his contract after this season, significantly tempering his trade value. The Cleveland Cavaliers have had talks with the Warriors, but don’t want to part with center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. Golden State, which doesn’t have a single player who weighs more than 250 pounds on its roster, would like a big man. The Warriors would be amenable to trading Jackson for expiring contracts, but most teams would prefer to save their cap space for the heralded 2010 free-agent market.

As good as Jackson in on the court, that’s a ton of money for what now seems like a really long amount of time, especially with the 2010 free agent derby right around the corner. No team’s fan base that believes they might have a shot at LeBron, D-Wade, Chris Bosh, etc., would be happy with their team giving up valuable expiring contracts and potentially taking them out of the free agent race in exchange for Stephen Jackson. So that pretty much cuts his potential destination down to franchises that aren’t really concerned about 2010 and that think they’re maybe a very good perimeter player away from contending for a title.

Obviously, one of those teams would be the Cavs, who have plenty of incentive to win a championship ASAP. And I can see why they’re reluctant to part with Z, especially because no one knows what Shaq is going to be able to do over the long run. If they deal Z and Shaq gets hurt, they’re in trouble. Plus, Z’s an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, making him a valuable piece to help land better talent and/or to re-sign LeBron.

Where can you see Stephen Jackson ending up this season? Or does he stay with the Warriors?

Source: Yahoo! Sports