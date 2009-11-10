10 NBA Teams Want Stephen Jackson

While most NBA malcontent chemistry killers would seem to warrant permanent exile these days, it looks like it’s just the opposite for Stephen Jackson as Yahoo! Sports is reporting that as many as 10 teams have expressed interest in acquiring him.
If it was just a matter of picking him up and putting him in the mix, bringing in S-Jack would probably be a no-brainer for lots of teams (when he’s into the team and wants to be there, by all accounts pretty much everybody loves playing with Jackson). There’s one huge obstacle though.
Actually, there are millions of obstacles.
From the article:
The seriousness of their level of interest remains questionable. Jackson has three years and $28 million remaining on his contract after this season, significantly tempering his trade value. The Cleveland Cavaliers have had talks with the Warriors, but don’t want to part with center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. Golden State, which doesn’t have a single player who weighs more than 250 pounds on its roster, would like a big man. The Warriors would be amenable to trading Jackson for expiring contracts, but most teams would prefer to save their cap space for the heralded 2010 free-agent market.
As good as Jackson in on the court, that’s a ton of money for what now seems like a really long amount of time, especially with the 2010 free agent derby right around the corner. No team’s fan base that believes they might have a shot at LeBron, D-Wade, Chris Bosh, etc., would be happy with their team giving up valuable expiring contracts and potentially taking them out of the free agent race in exchange for Stephen Jackson. So that pretty much cuts his potential destination down to franchises that aren’t really concerned about 2010 and that think they’re maybe a very good perimeter player away from contending for a title.
Obviously, one of those teams would be the Cavs, who have plenty of incentive to win a championship ASAP. And I can see why they’re reluctant to part with Z, especially because no one knows what Shaq is going to be able to do over the long run. If they deal Z and Shaq gets hurt, they’re in trouble. Plus, Z’s an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, making him a valuable piece to help land better talent and/or to re-sign LeBron.
Where can you see Stephen Jackson ending up this season? Or does he stay with the Warriors?
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Simple solution: Keep Z and trade Shaq instead.
Good grief. Why don’t the Warriors just fire Nellie? It is obvious to the rest of the world that the players don’t like him. Let’s see if the issue is the so-called-coach or the players by getting rid of the so-called-coach and getting someone who can utilize the talent that team has.
i want to see a jackson for bonner/mason/mahinmi deal done. the defense would pick up 10 fold for sure and the numbers work. plus the warriors get cap room the spurs are not worried about right now.
I’d like to see Captian Jack get traded to the Blazers.
Blazers lack: Toughness, swagger, clutch playoff guys
Jackson has all the above. Trade Outlaw (even the Blazer homer announcers don’t think he’s good) and add in Blake and maybe Webster. Blazers have too many guys and need to trim down the rotation. He’d be a HUGE upgrade.
ship him to the lakers somehow. reunite jack with artest.
Nellie isn’t going anywhere. He just signed a fat multi-year contract extension in the offseason. When Nellie breaks the all time win record for a coach this year or next, then maybe he’ll want to retire and go back to Hawaii. The Warriors have a ton of talent on their squad, but I doubt all the pieces fit together. I would definitely keep A. Randolph, A. Morrow, S. Curry, and A. Biedrins as my core. Develope those four players over a few years and watch the warriors become relevant again.
I think that he is going to stay with the warriors this season and probably get traded during the offseason
Golden State would be certified moronic if they traded for big Z.. he cant keep up with them at his age.. Gortat would be a better option than Big Z.. And after watching Jackson i think teams only express interest cuz hes the only swingman available with any skills..
But the man is a jacker and wouldnt be effective except for a couple 3’s and MAYBE a clutch 3 when you need it.. Honestly he SHOULD be dropping those #’s in that system.. Has anyone watched him play with the Warriors?? he tries to do EVERYTHING out there.. he’ll shoot a horrible 3, get back, rebound, try to coast 2 coast, miss the shot, and complain for a foul..
and i wouldnt want him in LA.. thanks, but no thanks..
there is only 1 team interested in Jackson, and that’s the Cavs. Im sure sure 9 teams expressed interest in trading duds like Eddy Curry and Peja for Jacko. The Cavs won’t pull the trigger until deep into the season when they know Shaq can get into some type of playing shape without getting injuried. Jackson will get traded for Big-Z a couple weeks before the trade dealine so Z can get bought out. Then Big Z will wait 30 days and resign just in time to be playoff eligible
@6
you could hand pick a superstar team and nellie couldnt lead them to a championship. At the end of the day i see Jack going to the cavs. I know they dont want to trade Z because then they have no backup for Shaq but the alternative is to keep losing games they should win, do badly in the playoffs and ultimately lose lebron. And lets face it, if/when the cavs lose lebron who is gonna want to sign on that team? They could legitimately go from being a serious contender to a lottery team.
At the end of the day i think its worth it for them to take the risk and just pray shaq holds up for a season.
if he goes to the cavs, then the cavs will suck even more. shaq aint doin S*** for them and i doubt Jack would do anything for them either
New Orleans. Give CP3 some help.
The Cavs should just pull the triiger and Trade Z for S Jack. Worst Case Shaq gets injured and LBJ West Williams and S- JAck have enough firepower to carry the team for a while.
Meh y not bring him to toronto?
poor stephen curry…
Like i said previously – he signed that extension in summer if he wants out leave the money on the table, otherwise shut the fuck up and play
Exhile him like Marbury and wait until the 2010 free agent frenzy is over. When teams have an idea what they need after that and their finances are straight, they’ll be a lot more open to making a deal for him.
NO. Paul needs a legit 2
I Want To See Him Come To The Nuggets And START.
Jackson For Anthony Carter And Keyon Martin. Birdman Can Start. And We Will Have A Legit Lineup Then. If It Happens. Since They Want A Bigman.