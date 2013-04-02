10 Of The Freakiest Basketball Injuries Ever

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ve obviously seen or heard about the devastating leg injury sustained by Kevin Ware , the sophomore guard from Louisville. Ware’s attempt to block a shot this weekend against Duke ended in a gory fate that made all of America squirm and cringe.

Fortunately, he underwent successful surgery to put the leg back into place and stitch up his wounds, and somehow he’s up on his feet with the help of crutches already. The outlook remains good for Ware, and he could be back on the court next season if all goes well, something nobody imagined when they saw his fall on Sunday.

Ware’s injury was quite possibly the worst one ever suffered on a basketball court, and considering it was broadcast live on national television with millions watching, it might end up being the most infamous. While the injury was tough to watch, it was even harder to see his distraught teammates try to cope with what they had just seen.

If you were able to watch this all unfold, then you might be able to make it through this list. These aren’t for the faint of heart, so proceed with caution. Here are some of the worst basketball injuries ever suffered on a court.

ANDREW BOGUT

Bogut suffered a dislocated right elbow, a broken right hand, and a wrist sprain. That’s what happens when 260 pounds reacts to gravity. The Aussie big man recovered and returned to action the following season.