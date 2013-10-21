10 Reasons You Need To Be Playing NBA 2K14

There’s nothing quite like that first irrational confidence jumper from. Nothing. Sure, you probably ripped open NBA 2K14 on release day, popped it into your console and starting gunnin’ withororright off the bat, playing iso-ball and leaving a barrage of pissed off pixelated teammates in your wake. That’s ordinary.

But when you start up a game against the computer Clippers and JCrossover checks in late in the first quarter, then IMMEDIATELY launches a 22-footer off the dribble with like 17 seconds on the shot clock? Yeah, if you’re a real gamer, you’re fist-pumping to that… and not because he missed the shot.

2K14 brought the heat again this year, and while right now we’re all watching the “OMG” trailer and throwing money at the screen, let’s take a minute to talk about the little things that make this year’s little brother game (Xbox 360/PS3) so good. Here are 10 of my favorites.

THE PRO STICK

The new dribbling system is much easier to use this year, and while I’ve heard people complain about it, it should take you all of about three games to figure it out. Trust, before I eventually figured it out, my first few games were littered with instances where I was taking an off-balance fadeaway with two guys on me when I was trying to dribble. But once you get it? Oh man, it feels so much slicker than the game’s past versions. Having to hit a separate button to differentiate between shooting and dribbling was always annoying and now, for once, you don’t have to.

As for the moves, I still do too much stick flicking and not enough studying — seriously, the controls are so in-depth now that it’s hard to get them all down — but that first time you come down on the break and pull-off a sick right-to-left Euro step with Dion Waiters is amazing. It’s smoother. It’s gorgeous. And the only issue I’ve had with it so far was when Omer Asik lost me with a through-the-legs shuffle move at midcourt. Let’s cut that one out next year, guys.

Star guards are particularly fun to play with. Kyrie Irving, for example, tempted me to stand around 30 feet from the hoop and unleash move after move. The first time I got Zach Randolph iso-ed against him on a switch, Uncle Drew gave him a little shimmy and an in-and-out and Z-Bo ended up on his ass. Fun times.

DEFENSE AGAINST THE DRIVE

Defense against the drive has been an overlooked part of video games since I was cutting teams up with Jerry Stackhouse in NBA Live 2001 with the same between-the-legs spin move. But in 2K14, it’s like night and day. I spent an entire quarter seeing if I could take Deron Williams off the bounce with Derrick Rose and he didn’t lose him once — always on his hip, always riding him, always physical. Yeah, Rose still scored on floaters and off-balance shots in the lane but he wasn’t getting all the way to the rim with ease. Williams was there to contest, even after I hit him with crossover after crossover. The shots in the lane are so much more realistic and it actually feels like players know where the contact is coming from, which leads into my next point.