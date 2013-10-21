10 Reasons You Need To Be Playing NBA 2K14

But when you start up a game against the computer Clippers and JCrossover checks in late in the first quarter, then IMMEDIATELY launches a 22-footer off the dribble with like 17 seconds on the shot clock? Yeah, if you’re a real gamer, you’re fist-pumping to that… and not because he missed the shot.
2K14 brought the heat again this year, and while right now we’re all watching the “OMG” trailer and throwing money at the screen, let’s take a minute to talk about the little things that make this year’s little brother game (Xbox 360/PS3) so good. Here are 10 of my favorites.
THE PRO STICK
The new dribbling system is much easier to use this year, and while I’ve heard people complain about it, it should take you all of about three games to figure it out. Trust, before I eventually figured it out, my first few games were littered with instances where I was taking an off-balance fadeaway with two guys on me when I was trying to dribble. But once you get it? Oh man, it feels so much slicker than the game’s past versions. Having to hit a separate button to differentiate between shooting and dribbling was always annoying and now, for once, you don’t have to.
As for the moves, I still do too much stick flicking and not enough studying — seriously, the controls are so in-depth now that it’s hard to get them all down — but that first time you come down on the break and pull-off a sick right-to-left Euro step with Dion Waiters is amazing. It’s smoother. It’s gorgeous. And the only issue I’ve had with it so far was when Omer Asik lost me with a through-the-legs shuffle move at midcourt. Let’s cut that one out next year, guys.
Star guards are particularly fun to play with. Kyrie Irving, for example, tempted me to stand around 30 feet from the hoop and unleash move after move. The first time I got Zach Randolph iso-ed against him on a switch, Uncle Drew gave him a little shimmy and an in-and-out and Z-Bo ended up on his ass. Fun times.
DEFENSE AGAINST THE DRIVE
Defense against the drive has been an overlooked part of video games since I was cutting teams up with Jerry Stackhouse in NBA Live 2001 with the same between-the-legs spin move. But in 2K14, it’s like night and day. I spent an entire quarter seeing if I could take Deron Williams off the bounce with Derrick Rose and he didn’t lose him once — always on his hip, always riding him, always physical. Yeah, Rose still scored on floaters and off-balance shots in the lane but he wasn’t getting all the way to the rim with ease. Williams was there to contest, even after I hit him with crossover after crossover. The shots in the lane are so much more realistic and it actually feels like players know where the contact is coming from, which leads into my next point.
Great list and although having LBJ on the cover was one reason for me NOT to get the game, I agree that this is version is a MASSIVE upgrade over the garbage that was 2K13.
Now I just hope the next-gen upgrade gives us the spine-tingling visuals to match.
Don’t know bout u, but I don’t want nothin tingling my spine
How much better than 2k13? 13 can be downright infuriating sometimes, especially in MyCareer with idiotic AI teammates
I was against upgrading, but after watching other in-game action on youtube and the fact they adjusted ALL the issues I had with 13, I’d actually highly recommend dropping the cash on it. AI teammates are much more in tune with what you want to do. Both on offense and defense.
I didn’t mind the shot stick, I thought euros were a lot better by flipping the joystick to the left and than to the right(vic-versa); it felt alot more natural. Now when you intend on doing a euro you might throw up a runner because you accidently didn’t hold the stick to the back-left-right, etc. The blocking system is nice but blocks happen far too often (all-star–SIM). Of course better sliders will come in time. I do enjoy the physical contact in this game much better though than previous iterations.
How much better is 2k14 than 2k13? Is it really worth the upgrade?
For me, the difference between 2k13 and 2k14 (x360) was equal to the difference between 2k13(wii) and 2k13(x360) so that should say something…. ;)
I think the contact now has more penalty i remeber raging about making layups and getting frekaing bumped and no fouls this years i feel i can REALLY make layups and if there’s contact i get fouls also i think sometimes my teammates are smarter on finishing plays, there’s still some issues they haven’t fixed but i think there’s been upgrades.
2K:
You really shouldn’t have to be pushing out articles from magazines telling us that we SHOULD be playing your game.
We get it. You’re trying to make sales. It’s a business. In that regard, many of us are completely aware that this year’s version is merely a roster update. I’ve come to terms with that. You have a next gen version coming out, so you couldn’t put your 100 percent focus into this year’s, current gen game. Just admit it.
I’ll give you a few simple points that this article is stupid:
-The new Pro Stick is a complete cop-out. Last year, players had MORE control over their players. I could pump fake, hop step, spin, crossover, half spin, etc etc, anytime I wanted. There was NO problem with the controls. The only reason you added this “pro-stick” feature was to say that you did SOMETHING. But, why didn’t you allow the option for players to revert back to the old controls? And even if we do change the controls in the options menu, we lose the ability to alley oop. Shame on you 2K.
– Notice how the article didn’t even mention crew mode? Yea. It’s because you are embarrassed about it. And if the article DARE mentioned it, you’d have your wall flooded with comments about it. Again. Cop-out. You gave us a watered down version of the mode from 2k11.
– Lebron’s path to greatness mode is stupid. Not everyone is a Lebron fan. Do you research your market base? Why do you force us to play as LEBRON only? Create a Legend was perfectly fine. I liked making Terrence Williams relevant in my game. Besides, Lebron is already the greatest player in the world (right now, not ever). So what is the point? Why don’t you put more time in to MYPLAYER, which has been the same thing the last 3 years. Make it about US. WE want to be a part of the game. That’s why its your MOST PLAYED MODE.
– Did they really highlight FLOPPING in this year’s version. FLOPPING. Seriously. THIS IS A REASON TO BUY a $60 dollar game?
– And Authentic Teams? No crap the game has AUTHENTIC TEAMS. You’re SUPPOSED to have AUTHENTIC TEAMS in an NBA VIDEO GAME. How is this a REASON to but NBA 2K? If this is the way people should be thinking, maybe we should by NBA LIVE ’14 because they have AUTHENTIC TEAMS.
Ronnie 2k said it best. Lazy. LAZY LAZY LAZY.
FLOPPING is a reason to buy this flop?