10 Veterans Who Can Restart Their Careers In Miami

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat brought Michael Beasley back into the fold by offering him a spot on their training camp roster with a non-guaranteed contract that would net B-Easy over $1 million if he makes the team. Like Beasley, there are other NBA veterans who might play well if they latched on with the title-winning Heat.

After winning back-to-back championships, the Heat have done their best each offseason to bolster their bench. Whether it was signing oft-injured center Greg Oden, or retaining the services of Ray Allen and Chris Andersen, they’re always picking up NBA veterans who want to win.

With superstars LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh taking up the majority of the team’s salary cap, Miami needs to find players willing to settle for less than market value. Who better than veteran free agents â€” who have presumably made their millions already â€” to take a significant pay cut? With that in mind we compiled a list of veterans who would see their careers revived if they could find a way to align themselves with the Heat.

DANIEL GIBSON

Remember this guy? Ever since 2007, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson has been quite the non-factor in the basketball world. However, in 2011 he did marry Keyshia Cole and that has to count for something. Back in ’07, Gibson was playing second fiddle to none other than King James himself. Gibson made a name for himself knocking down threes off of the penetration of LBJ. Though the Heat already have sturdy players in the fold at point guard, adding another reliable shooter could only help.

