11 Of The Best Sneakers Releasing This NBA All-Star Weekend At Foot Locker

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Converse
02.14.14 4 years ago
We’ve finally arrived at the Friday before the 2014 NBA All-Star weekend, and while the media and the players congregate around the newly named Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, there are some dope sneaker releases from Foot Locker showcasing the newest iterations from Nike, adidas, Reebok, Converse and others, who have timed their releases to coincide with the next few jamâ€”packed few days. Here are 11 of the best releases this weekend.

*** *** ***

1. Nike Kobe 9 Elite in Black/White/Metallic Gold/All-Star Game (also in
kids’ sizes)

***

2. Nike KD VI in Multi-Color/Green Glow/All-Star Game (also in kids’ sizes)*

***

3. Nike LeBron 11 “Gator King” in Cashmere/Green Glow/Purple Dynasty (also in
kids’ sizes)*

***

4. Air Jordan XX8 SE in Volt Ice/Metallic Gold/Infrared 23/All-Star Game*

***

5. Jordan Melo M10 in Sequoia/Metallic Gold/Infrared 23/Atomic Mango/All-Star
Game

***

6. Jordan Super.Fly II in Dark Powder Blue/Metallic Gold/Infrared 23/All-Star
Game

Click to see the next five…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Converse
TAGS2014 All-Star Game2014 NBA All Star Weekendadidasadidas Crazy 1Air Jordan XX8 SEALL STARCONVERSEConverse AerojamFOOT LOCKERJordan BrandJordan CP3.VIIJordan Melo M10Jordan Super.Fly 2NIKENike KD VINike Kobe 9 EliteNike LeBron 11REEBOKReebok Kamikaze IReebok Shaq AttaqStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP