11 Of The Best Sneakers Releasing This NBA All-Star Weekend At Foot Locker

We’ve finally arrived at the Friday before the, and while the media and the players congregate around the newly named Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, there are some dope sneaker releases fromshowcasing the newest iterations fromand others, who have timed their releases to coincide with the next few jamâ€”packed few days. Here are 11 of the best releases this weekend.

*** *** ***

1. Nike Kobe 9 Elite in Black/White/Metallic Gold/All-Star Game (also in

kids’ sizes)

***

2. Nike KD VI in Multi-Color/Green Glow/All-Star Game (also in kids’ sizes)*

***

3. Nike LeBron 11 “Gator King” in Cashmere/Green Glow/Purple Dynasty (also in

kids’ sizes)*

***

4. Air Jordan XX8 SE in Volt Ice/Metallic Gold/Infrared 23/All-Star Game*

***

5. Jordan Melo M10 in Sequoia/Metallic Gold/Infrared 23/Atomic Mango/All-Star

Game

***

6. Jordan Super.Fly II in Dark Powder Blue/Metallic Gold/Infrared 23/All-Star

Game

Click to see the next five…