12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Holiday Gift Guide – Beats By Dr. Dre Executive Headphones & Pill

we'll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the ninth submission in Dime's 12 Days Of Christmas…

9. BEATS BY DR. DRE EXECUTIVE HEADPHONES & PILL

I’ve been rolling with the weak iPod headphones for way too long. Thankfully for me, the good people at Beats By Dr. Dre hooked me up with some of their latest products earlier this month: the Beats Executive Headphones, and the Beats By Dr. Dre Pill. Considering I spend the majority of my week writing in front of a laptop screen, with my music collection consistently open, I had ample opportunities to check them out, and in the end, they’ve definitely changed the way I listen to music.

The Beats Executive Headphones bring you the legendary Beats sound, but also make it easier than ever before to bring them on the road with you. They have airline adapters, and a hard shell carrying case that somehow manages to fit the monster headphones inside (the headphones can fold down flat). They’re designed for the traveling person, and during my time using them in flight, they literally drowned out the noise of the airplane through the Active Noise Cancellation and the custom EQ. Using them in a much quieter setting? You’ll feel like you’re in your own world.

While I initially went through a bunch of batteries for these – yes, you do need a battery to power them up, and I consistently forgot about the on/off switch – these are super easy to use, and provide the deep bass and clear highs that you’d expect. I did have somewhat of a problem with the fit – the comfort level at the top of my dome wasn’t always great – but on the ears, the soft leather is perfect.

Besides the carrying case, the headphones also come with an Apple remote microphone in-line cable, a Beats By Dr. Dre cleaning cloth, a 3.5mm audio cable and two AAA batteries.

To grab your pair for $299.95, get over to the online store.

