12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Gift Guide – EastWest x Mitchell & Ness Snapback Collection

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we’ll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the third submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

*** *** ***

On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

3. EASTWEST x MITCHELL & NESS “BLEACHED DENIM” SNAPBACK COLLECTION

2. REEBOK’s QUESTION MID IN BLACK/GOLD

1. NAS â€“ ILLMATIC “GOLD EDITION” DELUXE BOX SET

***

EastWest‘s new Gold Label series, a collaboration with the Mitchell & Ness giant, is dope as hell and offers customers a wide range of classic-looking gear. But their “Bleached Denim” snapback collection might be the highlight. The hats feature custom denim construction and gold rope detailing, and EastWest is promising this is just the first drop in a longer partnership with Mitchell & Ness.

The collection, which first dropped on 12/12/12, features many NBA teams – including all of the usual suspects (don’t worry Toronto, you guys are included) as well as some cool ones like the Vancouver Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets – as well as the classic UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

Cop yours now for $40 at their online store as it’s strictly an online offering this week. Or, you can wait until next week to scoop some gear once the collections hits EastWest’s two locations.

H/T/ HowToMakeIt

Which ones would you cop?

